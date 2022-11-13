Lirik Lagu Look at the Sky - Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Look at the Sky - Porter Robinson

Is it fate?

If it's not easy, it must not be

At that age

I cherished the flowers beneath my feet

But then something must have changed in me

I used to feel so light

Now I'll try

I just want time

Wait again

I will be much better then

Holding on, I said

"I will be much better, then"

Look at the sky, I'm still here

I'll be alive next year

I can make something good, oh

Something good

Look at the sky, I'm still here

I'll be alive next year

I can make something good, oh

Something good

Are you close?

Shouldn't it come to you naturally?

And everyone knows

You're losing your gift, and it's plain to see

But then something must have changed in me

I don't fear it anymore

Now I'm sure

I'm sure

Look at the sky, I'm still here

I'll be alive next year

I can make something good, oh

Something good

Look at the sky, I'm still here

I'll be alive next year

I can make something good, oh

Something good

Wait again, I will be much better then

And suddenly, I've restored your faith in me

Look at the sky

Look at the sky, I'm still here

I'll be alive next year

I can make something good, oh

Something good