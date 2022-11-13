Lirik Lagu Limbo (Korean Version) – Jun Seventeen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Limbo (Korean Ver.) – Jun Seventeen
Listen
I’ve been looking for the love
I wanna hear your voice
You know what I mean?
This dream
I bamui kkeutkkaji
Neol gipeun goseuro deryeoga (Yeah)
Idaero seumyeodeureoga (Yeah)
Nuneul gamabwa
Neol gidarin bicceul ttaraga
Mangseoriji ma
Kkumeun hyeonsiri doel tenikka
(Now you’re locked in my limbo)
Welcome to my lost world
Ijen meomchul su eopseo!
(Do you want me to set you free?)
Don’t be afraid!
Don’t say no more!
I just want to set you free
(Do you want me to)
Reborn in my limbo
(A Dream in a dream, sweet dream)
Burning in my limbo
(A Dream in a dream, sweet dream)
Burning in my (Whoo)
(A Dream in a dream, sweet dream)
Burning in my limbo
(A Dream in a dream)
Escape into my limbo
Bulkkocceul jjoccneun
Huinnabicheoreom
Wiheomhan geol almyeonseodo
Bonneunge chwihae ttaraga
Nuneul gamabwa
Neol gidarin bicceul ttaraga
Mangseoriji ma
Kkumeun hyeonsiri doel tenikka
(Now you’re locked in my limbo)
Welcome to my lost world
Ijen meomchul su eopseo!
(Do you want me to set you free?)
Don’t be afraid!
Don’t say no more!
I just want to set you free
(Do you want me to)
