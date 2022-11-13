Lirik Lagu Limbo (Korean Version) – Jun Seventeen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Limbo (Korean Ver.) – Jun Seventeen

I’ve been looking for the love

I wanna hear your voice

You know what I mean?

This dream

I bamui kkeutkkaji

Neol gipeun goseuro deryeoga (Yeah)

Idaero seumyeodeureoga (Yeah)

Nuneul gamabwa

Neol gidarin bicceul ttaraga

Mangseoriji ma

Kkumeun hyeonsiri doel tenikka

(Now you’re locked in my limbo)

Welcome to my lost world

Ijen meomchul su eopseo!

(Do you want me to set you free?)

Don’t be afraid!

Don’t say no more!

I just want to set you free

(Do you want me to)

Reborn in my limbo

(A Dream in a dream, sweet dream)

Burning in my limbo

(A Dream in a dream, sweet dream)

Burning in my (Whoo)

(A Dream in a dream, sweet dream)

Burning in my limbo

(A Dream in a dream)

Escape into my limbo

Bulkkocceul jjoccneun

Huinnabicheoreom

Wiheomhan geol almyeonseodo

Bonneunge chwihae ttaraga

Nuneul gamabwa

Neol gidarin bicceul ttaraga

Mangseoriji ma

Kkumeun hyeonsiri doel tenikka

(Now you’re locked in my limbo)

Welcome to my lost world

Ijen meomchul su eopseo!

(Do you want me to set you free?)

Don’t be afraid!

Don’t say no more!

I just want to set you free

(Do you want me to)