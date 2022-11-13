Lirik Lagu The Ghost of You – My Chemical Romance dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Ghost of You – My Chemical Romance

I never

Said I'd lie and wait forever

If I died

We'd be together

I can't always just forget her

But she could try

At the end of the world

Or the last thing I see

You are never coming home, never coming home

Could I? Should I?

And all the things that you never ever told me

And all the smiles that are ever, ever...

Ever get the feeling that you're never all alone?

And I remember now

At the top of my lungs in my arms she dies

She dies

At the end of the world

Or the last thing I see

You are never coming home, never coming home

Could I? Should I?

And all the things that you never ever told me

And all the smiles that are ever gonna haunt me

Never coming home, never coming home

Could I? Should I?

And all the wounds that are ever gonna scar me

For all the ghosts that are never gonna catch me

If I fall

If I fall

(Down)

At the end of the world

Or the last thing I see



You are never coming home, never coming home

Never coming home, never coming home

And all the things that you never ever told me

And all the smiles that are ever gonna haunt me

Never coming home, never coming home

Could I? Should I?

And all the wounds that are ever gonna scar me

For all the ghosts that are never gonna