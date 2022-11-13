Lirik Lagu The Ghost of You – My Chemical Romance dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Ghost of You – My Chemical Romance
I never
Said I'd lie and wait forever
If I died
We'd be together
I can't always just forget her
But she could try
At the end of the world
Or the last thing I see
You are never coming home, never coming home
Could I? Should I?
And all the things that you never ever told me
And all the smiles that are ever, ever...
Ever get the feeling that you're never all alone?
And I remember now
At the top of my lungs in my arms she dies
She dies
At the end of the world
Or the last thing I see
You are never coming home, never coming home
Could I? Should I?
And all the things that you never ever told me
And all the smiles that are ever gonna haunt me
Never coming home, never coming home
Could I? Should I?
And all the wounds that are ever gonna scar me
For all the ghosts that are never gonna catch me
If I fall
If I fall
(Down)
At the end of the world
Or the last thing I see
You are never coming home, never coming home
Never coming home, never coming home
And all the things that you never ever told me
And all the smiles that are ever gonna haunt me
Never coming home, never coming home
Could I? Should I?
And all the wounds that are ever gonna scar me
For all the ghosts that are never gonna
Artikel Pilihan