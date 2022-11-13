Lirik Lagu As Long as You Love Me – Backstreet Boys dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu As Long as You Love Me – Backstreet Boys

Although loneliness has always been a friend of mine

I'm leavin' my life in your hands

People say I'm crazy and that I am blind

Risking it all in a glance

And how you got me blind is still a mystery

I can't get you out of my head

Don't care what is written in your history

As long as you're here with me

I don't care who you are

Where you're from

What you did

As long as you love me

Who you are

Where you're from

Don't care what you did

As long as you love me

Every little thing that you have said and done

Feels like it's deep within me

Doesn't really matter if you're on the run

It seems like we're meant to be

I don't care who you are (who you are)

Where you're from (where you're from)

What you did

As long as you love me (I don't know)

Who you are (who you are)

Where you're from (where you're from)

Don't care what you did

As long as you love me (yeah)

As long as you love me

As long as you love me

I've tried to hide it so that no one knows

But I guess it shows

When you look into my eyes

What you did and where you're comin' from

I don't care, as long as you love me, baby

I don't care who you are (who you are)

Where you're from (where you're from)

What you did

As long as you love me (as long as you love me)

Who you are (who you are)

Where you're from (where you're from)

Don't care what you did (yeah)

As long as you love me (as long as you love me)

Who you are (who you are)

Where you're from

What you did

As long as you love me

Who you are (who you are)

Where you're from (where you're from)

As long as you love me

Who you are

As long as you love me

What you did (I don't care)

As long as you love me

Credit

Artis: Backstreet Boys

Album: Backstreet's Back

Dirilis: 1997

Genre: Pop

Songwriters: Martin Karl Sandberg

Penghargaan: MTV Europe Music Award untuk MTV Select