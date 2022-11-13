Lirik Lagu Nothing - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nothing - The Script

Am I better off dead?

Am I better off a quitter?

They say I'm better off now

Than I ever was with her

As they take me to my local down the street

I'm smiling but I'm dying, trying not to drag my feet

They say a few drinks will help me to forget her

But after one too many, I know that I'm never

Only they can see where this is gonna end

They all think I'm crazy but to me it's perfect sense

And my mates are all there tryna calm me down

'Cause I'm shouting your name all over town

I'm swearing if I go there now

I can change her mind turn it all around

And I know that I'm drunk but I'll say the words

And she'll listen this time even though they're slurred

So I dialed her number and confessed to her

I'm still in love but all I heard was nothing

So I stumble there, along the railings and the fences

I know if I faced her face, that she'll come to her senses

Every drunk step I take leads me to her door

If she sees how much I'm hurting, she'll take me back for sure

And my mates are all there tryna calm me down

'Cause I'm shouting your name all over town

I'm swearing if I go there now

I can change her mind turn it all around

And I know that I'm drunk but I'll say the words

And she'll listen this time even though they're slurred

So I dialed her number and confessed to her

I'm still in love but all I heard was nothing (nothing, nothing)

She said nothing (nothing, nothing)

Oh, I wanted words but all I heard was nothing

Oh, I got nothing (nothing, nothing)

I got nothing (nothing, nothing)

Oh, I wanted words but all I heard was nothing

Oh, sometimes love's intoxicating

Oh, you're coming down, your hands are shaking

When you realize, there's no one waiting

Am I better off dead?

Am I better off a quitter?

They say I'm better off now

Than I ever was with her