Lirik Lagu Nothing - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nothing - The Script
Am I better off dead?
Am I better off a quitter?
They say I'm better off now
Than I ever was with her
As they take me to my local down the street
I'm smiling but I'm dying, trying not to drag my feet
They say a few drinks will help me to forget her
But after one too many, I know that I'm never
Only they can see where this is gonna end
They all think I'm crazy but to me it's perfect sense
And my mates are all there tryna calm me down
'Cause I'm shouting your name all over town
I'm swearing if I go there now
I can change her mind turn it all around
And I know that I'm drunk but I'll say the words
And she'll listen this time even though they're slurred
So I dialed her number and confessed to her
I'm still in love but all I heard was nothing
So I stumble there, along the railings and the fences
I know if I faced her face, that she'll come to her senses
Every drunk step I take leads me to her door
If she sees how much I'm hurting, she'll take me back for sure
And my mates are all there tryna calm me down
'Cause I'm shouting your name all over town
I'm swearing if I go there now
I can change her mind turn it all around
And I know that I'm drunk but I'll say the words
And she'll listen this time even though they're slurred
So I dialed her number and confessed to her
I'm still in love but all I heard was nothing (nothing, nothing)
She said nothing (nothing, nothing)
Oh, I wanted words but all I heard was nothing
Oh, I got nothing (nothing, nothing)
I got nothing (nothing, nothing)
Oh, I wanted words but all I heard was nothing
Oh, sometimes love's intoxicating
Oh, you're coming down, your hands are shaking
When you realize, there's no one waiting
Am I better off dead?
Am I better off a quitter?
They say I'm better off now
Than I ever was with her
Artikel Pilihan