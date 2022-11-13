Lirik Lagu Please Me - Cardi B feat Bruno Mars dan Fakta di Baliknya

Please Me - Cardi B feat Bruno Mars
Uh, uh, yeah, come on
Please me, baby
Turn around and just tease me, baby
You got what I want and what I need, baby
(Let me hear you say)
Please
(Let me hear you say)
Please
Please me, baby
Turn around and just tease me, baby
You got what I want and what I need, baby
(Let me hear you say)
Please
(Let me hear you say)
Please (woo)
Lollipoppin' (poppin'), twerkin' in some J's (ooh)
On the dance floor (uh-huh), no panties in the way (nope)
I take my time with it (ow), bring you close to me (ow)
Don't want no young dumb shit
Better fuck me like we listenin' to Jodeci
I was tryna lay low (low), takin' it slow (slow)
When I'm fuckin' again (ayy)
Gotta celebrate, if you're man look good, better put him away
If you can't sweat the weave out, you shouldn't even be out
Dinner reservations like the pussy, you gon' eat out
I'm gonna ride it, do it just how you like it
Tonight and after that
Let's do it one more time
Girl, I ain't one for beggin', but now you got me beggin'
Please me, baby
Turn around and just tease me, baby
You got what I want and what I need, baby
(Let me hear you say)
Please
(Let me hear you say)
Please (woo)
Please me, baby
Turn around and just tease me, baby
You got what I want and what I need, baby
(Let me hear you say)
Please
(Let me hear you say)
Please (woo)
Booty so round (round), booty so soft (soft)
Bet you wanna smack it again (ayy)
Let me demonstrate
Hit it one time, make it levitate
Titties out like blaka (blaka)
Broke bitches watch out now (watch out)
Your pussy basura (basura)
My pussy horchata (oh)
I'm gonna ride it, do it just how you like it
Tonight and after that (ooh)
Let's do it one more time
Girl, I ain't one for beggin', but now you got me beggin'
Please me, baby
Turn around and just tease me, baby
You got what I want and what I need, baby
(Let me hear you say)
Please
(Let me hear you say)
Please (woo)
Come on
Come on, back it up for me
Come on
Ooh, twerk it on me slowly
Come on
Girl, let me put this lovin' on you
You better say that shit (uh)
Cardi don't play that shit (yeah)
Do my back like I do these records, break that shit
Please me, baby (uh)
Turn around and just tease me, baby (uh, ooh)
You got what I want and need, baby (yes)
(Let me hear you say)
Please
(Let me hear you say)
Please (woo)
Please me, baby
Turn around and tease me, baby
You got what I want and need, baby
(Let me hear you say)
Please
(Let me hear you say)
Please (woo)
Credit
Dirilis: 2019
Album: 40 tubes été 2019
Artist: Cardi B, Bruno Mars
Penulis lagu: Belcalis Almanzar, James Edward II Fauntleroy, Jeremy Reeves, Jonathan Yip, Peter Gene Hernandez, Ray Charles II Mccullough, Ray Romulus
Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini
Melalui lagu slow ini, Cardi B membawakannya bersama Bruno Mars. Lagu ini mengusung gaya retro yang mengingatkan kembali pada R&B khas 90-an.
Secara lirik, lagu ini menggambarkan Cardi B dan Bruno Mars yang tengah menantikan malam romantis bersama.
Bruno Mars memimpin trek ini bersama dengan tim produksi yang berbasis di Los Angeles, Stereotypes.
Dia juga mengarahkan visual koreografi yang seksi bersama Florent Dechard. Video tersebut memperlihatkan Cardi B dan Bruno Mars terlibat dalam beberapa tarian seksi di restoran taco setelah jam kerja, serta di jalan-jalan Los Angeles. (Nabila Tsamara Pancakusuma)***
