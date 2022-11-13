Lirik Lagu Please Me - Cardi B feat Bruno Mars dan Fakta di Baliknya

Please Me - Cardi B feat Bruno Mars

Uh, uh, yeah, come on

Please me, baby

Turn around and just tease me, baby

You got what I want and what I need, baby

(Let me hear you say)

Please

(Let me hear you say)

Please

Please me, baby

Turn around and just tease me, baby

You got what I want and what I need, baby

(Let me hear you say)

Please

(Let me hear you say)

Please (woo)

Lollipoppin' (poppin'), twerkin' in some J's (ooh)

On the dance floor (uh-huh), no panties in the way (nope)

I take my time with it (ow), bring you close to me (ow)

Don't want no young dumb shit

Better fuck me like we listenin' to Jodeci

I was tryna lay low (low), takin' it slow (slow)

When I'm fuckin' again (ayy)

Gotta celebrate, if you're man look good, better put him away

If you can't sweat the weave out, you shouldn't even be out

Dinner reservations like the pussy, you gon' eat out

I'm gonna ride it, do it just how you like it

Tonight and after that

Let's do it one more time

Girl, I ain't one for beggin', but now you got me beggin'

Please me, baby

Turn around and just tease me, baby

You got what I want and what I need, baby

(Let me hear you say)

Please

(Let me hear you say)

Please (woo)

Please me, baby

Turn around and just tease me, baby

You got what I want and what I need, baby

(Let me hear you say)

Please

(Let me hear you say)

Please (woo)

Booty so round (round), booty so soft (soft)

Bet you wanna smack it again (ayy)

Let me demonstrate

Hit it one time, make it levitate

Titties out like blaka (blaka)

Broke bitches watch out now (watch out)

Your pussy basura (basura)

My pussy horchata (oh)

I'm gonna ride it, do it just how you like it

Tonight and after that (ooh)

Let's do it one more time

Girl, I ain't one for beggin', but now you got me beggin'

Please me, baby

Turn around and just tease me, baby

You got what I want and what I need, baby

(Let me hear you say)

Please

(Let me hear you say)

Please (woo)

Come on

Come on, back it up for me

Come on

Ooh, twerk it on me slowly

Come on

Girl, let me put this lovin' on you

You better say that shit (uh)

Cardi don't play that shit (yeah)

Do my back like I do these records, break that shit

Please me, baby (uh)

Turn around and just tease me, baby (uh, ooh)

You got what I want and need, baby (yes)

(Let me hear you say)

Please

(Let me hear you say)

Please (woo)

Please me, baby

Turn around and tease me, baby

You got what I want and need, baby

(Let me hear you say)

Please

(Let me hear you say)

Please (woo)

Credit

Dirilis: 2019

Album: 40 tubes été 2019

Artist: Cardi B, Bruno Mars

Penulis lagu: Belcalis Almanzar, James Edward II Fauntleroy, Jeremy Reeves, Jonathan Yip, Peter Gene Hernandez, Ray Charles II Mccullough, Ray Romulus

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Melalui lagu slow ini, Cardi B membawakannya bersama Bruno Mars. Lagu ini mengusung gaya retro yang mengingatkan kembali pada R&B khas 90-an.

Secara lirik, lagu ini menggambarkan Cardi B dan Bruno Mars yang tengah menantikan malam romantis bersama.

Bruno Mars memimpin trek ini bersama dengan tim produksi yang berbasis di Los Angeles, Stereotypes.

Dia juga mengarahkan visual koreografi yang seksi bersama Florent Dechard. Video tersebut memperlihatkan Cardi B dan Bruno Mars terlibat dalam beberapa tarian seksi di restoran taco setelah jam kerja, serta di jalan-jalan Los Angeles. (Nabila Tsamara Pancakusuma)***