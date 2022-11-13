Lirik Lagu Coloratura - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Coloratura - Coldplay

Coloratura

We fell in through the clouds

And everyone before us is there welcoming us now

It's the end of death and doubt

And loneliness is out

Coloratura

The place we dreamed about

The melodies inside yourself

And love come pouring out

And everyone's allowed

We're feathered by the crowd

And up there in the heavens

Galileo and those pining for the moon

Know it's a slow burn

Through Pioneer and Helix

Oumamama, Heliopause, and Neptune

We're a slow burning tune

But we'll get there

So for now

In this crazy world, I do

I just want you

In the end, it's all about

The love you're sending out

And up there in the heavens

The explorers who've all gathered by balloon

Saw the world turn

Through Voyager, Callisto, Calliope

Betelgeuse, the neon moons

We're a slow burning tune

But we'll touch down soon

So will you

And in this crazy world, I do

I just want you

And up there in the heavens

Galileo saw reflections of us too

Pluribus unum, unus mundus

And all the satellites imbue

The purple, yellow, green, red, orange and the blue

Oh, it's a crazy world, it's true

Sing it out