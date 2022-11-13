Lirik Lagu Coloratura - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Coloratura - Coldplay
Coloratura
We fell in through the clouds
And everyone before us is there welcoming us now
It's the end of death and doubt
And loneliness is out
Coloratura
The place we dreamed about
The melodies inside yourself
And love come pouring out
And everyone's allowed
We're feathered by the crowd
And up there in the heavens
Galileo and those pining for the moon
Know it's a slow burn
Through Pioneer and Helix
Oumamama, Heliopause, and Neptune
We're a slow burning tune
But we'll get there
So for now
In this crazy world, I do
I just want you
In the end, it's all about
The love you're sending out
And up there in the heavens
The explorers who've all gathered by balloon
Saw the world turn
Through Voyager, Callisto, Calliope
Betelgeuse, the neon moons
We're a slow burning tune
But we'll touch down soon
So will you
And in this crazy world, I do
I just want you
And up there in the heavens
Galileo saw reflections of us too
Pluribus unum, unus mundus
And all the satellites imbue
The purple, yellow, green, red, orange and the blue
Oh, it's a crazy world, it's true
Sing it out
