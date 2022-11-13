Lirik Lagu Mirror - Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Mirror - Porter Robinson
Well, you were the aftermath
Of every judgment
So cold by the sweat that
You'll waste away
And you carry your enemies
But they're so familiar
I'm sick of the company
So I cull the shame
And I know you'll say how I'm a burden
Yeah, do your worst, all at once
I know what you want from me (from me)
I know what you're thinking
And it's not the voice of all the others
You've only said it to yourself
I know what you want from me (from me)
I know what you're thinking
(They come to feel like things we're saying to ourselves)
An inch from my ears again
"You should be sorry"
A solemn man
"A better song could fix my problems"
I'm tired of your questioning
You're cut down too easily
And I don't know what's good for me
I can't decide
And I know you'll say how I'm a burden
Yeah, do your worst, all at once
I know what you want from me (from me)
I know what you're thinking
And though they sound like one another
You've only said it to yourself
I know what you want from me (from me)
I know what you're thinking
"Now these voices have become our own"
An inch from my ears again
"You should be sorry"
A solemn man
"A better song could fix my problems"
I'm tired of your questioning
You're cut down too easily
And I don't know what's good for me
I can't decide
And I know you'll say how I'm a burden
Yeah, do your worst, all at once
I know what you want from me (from me)
I know what you're thinking
And it's not the voice of all the others
You've only said it to yourself
I know what you want from me (from me)
I know what you're thinking, thinking
Thinking, thinking, thinking, think-
And I know you'll say how I'm a burden
Yeah, do your worst, all at once
I know what you want from me (from me)
I know what you're thinking, thinking, thinking
And though they sound like one another
You've only said it to yourself
I know what you want from me (from me)
I know what you're thinking, thinking
Thinking, thinking, thinking, think-
Sometimes, the inner voice is encouraging
Calling for you to run those final few yards
You're nearly there
Keep going, keep going, keep going, keep going
It will all be OK in the end
