Lirik Lagu Mirror - Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Mirror - Porter Robinson

Well, you were the aftermath

Of every judgment

So cold by the sweat that

You'll waste away

And you carry your enemies

But they're so familiar

I'm sick of the company

So I cull the shame

And I know you'll say how I'm a burden

Yeah, do your worst, all at once

I know what you want from me (from me)

I know what you're thinking

And it's not the voice of all the others

You've only said it to yourself

I know what you want from me (from me)

I know what you're thinking

(They come to feel like things we're saying to ourselves)

An inch from my ears again

"You should be sorry"

A solemn man

"A better song could fix my problems"

I'm tired of your questioning

You're cut down too easily

And I don't know what's good for me

I can't decide

And I know you'll say how I'm a burden

Yeah, do your worst, all at once

I know what you want from me (from me)

I know what you're thinking

And though they sound like one another

You've only said it to yourself

I know what you want from me (from me)

I know what you're thinking

"Now these voices have become our own"

An inch from my ears again

"You should be sorry"

A solemn man

"A better song could fix my problems"

I'm tired of your questioning

You're cut down too easily

And I don't know what's good for me

I can't decide

And I know you'll say how I'm a burden

Yeah, do your worst, all at once

I know what you want from me (from me)

I know what you're thinking

And it's not the voice of all the others

You've only said it to yourself

I know what you want from me (from me)

I know what you're thinking, thinking

Thinking, thinking, thinking, think-

And I know you'll say how I'm a burden

Yeah, do your worst, all at once

I know what you want from me (from me)

I know what you're thinking, thinking, thinking

And though they sound like one another

You've only said it to yourself

I know what you want from me (from me)

I know what you're thinking, thinking

Thinking, thinking, thinking, think-

Sometimes, the inner voice is encouraging

Calling for you to run those final few yards

You're nearly there

Keep going, keep going, keep going, keep going

It will all be OK in the end