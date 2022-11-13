Lirik Lagu Musician - Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Musician - Porter Robinson
No, I don't miss the feeling anymore
Yeah, I want something new to love
I was so nostalgic
But I'm fine without it
You don't really want what you think you want
No, I don't wanna lose it, this emotion
Yeah, I just wanna do everything
I get so excited
When I finally find it
It just gets brighter from now on
Then you sigh
"You know I love you, so I think I should tell you, Porter
This life, well isn't it time that you grow up??
Oh, it's calling
I just can't stop, I'm sorry
I can feel a new day dawning
I burn up, burn out
I shouldn't do this to myself
But sincerely
Can't you feel what I'm feeling?
I can see my life so clearly
I burn up, burn out
I shouldn't do this to myself
Well, this is why we do it for the feeling
How do you do music?
Well, it's easy
You just face your fears and
You become your heroes
I don't understand why you're freaking out
Then they say
"Fine, well do what you need to
But I don't want to see you
Wasting your life
And isn't it time you get a job?"
Oh, it's calling
I just can't stop, I'm sorry
I can feel a new day dawning
I burn up, burn out
I shouldn't do this to myself
But sincerely
Can't you feel what I'm feeling?
I can see my life so clearly
I burn up, burn out
I shouldn't do this to myself
Artikel Pilihan