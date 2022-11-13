Lirik Lagu Musician - Porter Robinson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Musician - Porter Robinson

No, I don't miss the feeling anymore

Yeah, I want something new to love

I was so nostalgic

But I'm fine without it

You don't really want what you think you want

No, I don't wanna lose it, this emotion

Yeah, I just wanna do everything

I get so excited

When I finally find it

It just gets brighter from now on

Then you sigh

"You know I love you, so I think I should tell you, Porter

This life, well isn't it time that you grow up??

Oh, it's calling

I just can't stop, I'm sorry

I can feel a new day dawning

I burn up, burn out

I shouldn't do this to myself

But sincerely

Can't you feel what I'm feeling?

I can see my life so clearly

I burn up, burn out

I shouldn't do this to myself

Well, this is why we do it for the feeling

How do you do music?

Well, it's easy

You just face your fears and

You become your heroes

I don't understand why you're freaking out

Then they say

"Fine, well do what you need to

But I don't want to see you

Wasting your life

And isn't it time you get a job?"

Oh, it's calling

I just can't stop, I'm sorry

I can feel a new day dawning

I burn up, burn out

I shouldn't do this to myself

But sincerely

Can't you feel what I'm feeling?

I can see my life so clearly

I burn up, burn out

I shouldn't do this to myself