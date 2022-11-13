Lirik Everytime I Close My Eyes - Kenny G, Mariah Carey, Babyface, Shelia E, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Everytime I Close My Eyes - Kenny G, Mariah Carey, Babyface, Shelia E
Girl, it's been a long, long time comin' yes it has
But I, I know that it's been worth the wait yeah
Yeah
It feels like springtime in winter
It feels like Christmas in June
It feels like heaven has opened up it's gates for me and you yeah
And every time I close my eyes
I thank the Lord that I've got you (that I've got you) yeah
And you've got me too (you've got me too)
And every time I think of it, I pinch myself 'cause
I don't believe it's true yeah
that someone like you loves me too yeah
Eyy, yeah yea baby yeah
Ooh ouh girl, I think that you're truly somethin', yes you are, yes
And you're, you're every bit of a dream come true yes you are, yes
with you baby, (with you baby) it never rains and it's no wonder
The sun always shines when I'm near you
It's just a blessing that I have found somebody like you
And every time I close my eyes
I thank the Lord that I've got you (that I've got you) yeah
And you've got me too (you've got me too)
And every time I think of it, I pinch myself 'cause
I don't believe it's true yeah (oh baby)
that someone like you loves me too yeah
To think of all the nights, I've cried myself to sleep, yeah
you really oughtta know how much you mean to me (it's only right)
It's only right (you in my life) that you be in my life right here with me
oh baby, baby yeah, yeah
I tell you girl every time I close my eyes
I thank the Lord that I've got you baby
And you've got me too baby (you've got me too)
And every time I think of it, I pinch myself 'cause
I don't believe it's true
that someone like you loves me too yeah ey yeaah hoo
Loves me too
