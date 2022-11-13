Lirik Everytime I Close My Eyes - Kenny G, Mariah Carey, Babyface, Shelia E, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Everytime I Close My Eyes - Kenny G, Mariah Carey, Babyface, Shelia E

Girl, it's been a long, long time comin' yes it has

But I, I know that it's been worth the wait yeah

Yeah

It feels like springtime in winter

It feels like Christmas in June

It feels like heaven has opened up it's gates for me and you yeah

And every time I close my eyes

I thank the Lord that I've got you (that I've got you) yeah

And you've got me too (you've got me too)

And every time I think of it, I pinch myself 'cause

I don't believe it's true yeah

that someone like you loves me too yeah

Eyy, yeah yea baby yeah

Ooh ouh girl, I think that you're truly somethin', yes you are, yes

And you're, you're every bit of a dream come true yes you are, yes

with you baby, (with you baby) it never rains and it's no wonder

The sun always shines when I'm near you

It's just a blessing that I have found somebody like you

And every time I close my eyes

I thank the Lord that I've got you (that I've got you) yeah

And you've got me too (you've got me too)

And every time I think of it, I pinch myself 'cause

I don't believe it's true yeah (oh baby)

that someone like you loves me too yeah

To think of all the nights, I've cried myself to sleep, yeah

you really oughtta know how much you mean to me (it's only right)

It's only right (you in my life) that you be in my life right here with me

oh baby, baby yeah, yeah

I tell you girl every time I close my eyes

I thank the Lord that I've got you baby

And you've got me too baby (you've got me too)

And every time I think of it, I pinch myself 'cause

I don't believe it's true

that someone like you loves me too yeah ey yeaah hoo

Loves me too