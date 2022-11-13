Lirik Lagu Safe Inside - James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

I remember when you were all mine
Watch you changing in front of my eyes
What can I say?
Now that I'm not the fire in the cold
Now that I'm not the hand that you hold
As you're walking away
Will you call me to tell me you're alright?
'Cause I worry about you the whole night
Don't repeat my mistakes
I won't sleep 'til you're safe inside
If you're home I just hope that you're sober
Is it time to let go now you're older
Don't leave me this way
I won't sleep 'til you're safe inside
Everyone has to find their own way
And I'm sure things will work out okay
I wish that was the truth
Oh, and always the sun will rise
Thank your lucky stars that you're alive
It's a beautiful life
Will you call me to tell me you're alright?
'Cause I worry about you the whole night
Don't repeat my mistakes
I won't sleep 'til you're safe inside
If you're home I just hope that you're sober
Is it time to let go now you're older
Don't leave me this way
I won't sleep 'til you're safe inside
If you make the same mistakes
I will love you either way
All I know is that I can't live without you
There is nothing I can say
That will change you anyway
Darling, I could never live without you
I can't live, I can't live
Nah, nah, nah, nah, ohh
Will you call me to tell me you're alright?
'Cause I worry about you the whole night
Don't make my mistakes
I won't sleep, I won't sleep
If you're home I just hope that you're sober
Is it time to let go now you're older
Don't leave me this way
I won't sleep 'til you're safe inside
Will you call me to tell me you're alright?
'Cause I worry about you
Credit
Artikel Pilihan