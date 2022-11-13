Lirik Lagu Safe Inside - James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Safe Inside – James Arthur

I remember when you were all mine

Watch you changing in front of my eyes

What can I say?

Now that I'm not the fire in the cold

Now that I'm not the hand that you hold

As you're walking away

Will you call me to tell me you're alright?

'Cause I worry about you the whole night

Don't repeat my mistakes

I won't sleep 'til you're safe inside

If you're home I just hope that you're sober

Is it time to let go now you're older

Don't leave me this way

I won't sleep 'til you're safe inside

Everyone has to find their own way

And I'm sure things will work out okay

I wish that was the truth

Oh, and always the sun will rise

Thank your lucky stars that you're alive

It's a beautiful life

Will you call me to tell me you're alright?

'Cause I worry about you the whole night

Don't repeat my mistakes

I won't sleep 'til you're safe inside

If you're home I just hope that you're sober

Is it time to let go now you're older

Don't leave me this way

I won't sleep 'til you're safe inside

If you make the same mistakes

I will love you either way

All I know is that I can't live without you

There is nothing I can say

That will change you anyway

Darling, I could never live without you

I can't live, I can't live

Nah, nah, nah, nah, ohh

Will you call me to tell me you're alright?

'Cause I worry about you the whole night

Don't make my mistakes

I won't sleep, I won't sleep

If you're home I just hope that you're sober

Is it time to let go now you're older

Don't leave me this way

I won't sleep 'til you're safe inside

Will you call me to tell me you're alright?

'Cause I worry about you

Credit