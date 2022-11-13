Lirik Lagu Gangsta - Kat Dahlia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gangsta - Kat Dahlia

You say you a gangsta, that don't impress me none

You say you a gangsta, ain't seen a thing you done

I do it all myself, I ain't gettin' help

From no one, from no one

Yeah, I'm young, twenty-one, living in a crazy world

But I know the difference between a man and a herb

You frontin' like you got it, claim they hittin' on your wallet

Gucci tellin' you the time and you watch it

Now I ain't stuntin' like my daddy, he's livin' with my grammie

Used to be a big baller, he's survivin' off of gamblin

But I love 'im, he's my daddy, yeah, I love 'im, he's my daddy

Put 'im in a big house before I ever see a Grammy

And my mommy started working days at the church

Findin' faith in god 'cause the real world hurts

So much evil lurks, they just make us work

But we can't find work

Abeula, mami, and the girls, in a one-bedroom

South beach lifestyle, they just payin' for the view

Mommy on the couch since she was forty-two

Sacrificing for the kids, 'cause that's what mommies do

So I smoke my spliff, I spliff it hard

Candy says to stop, my voice is gettin' too harsh

So I sobered up, and my thoughts they rush

And now I think of you behind bars

Cross state lines, they spliffin' good

In Miami you catch a charge

And the whole family tears apart

You say you a gangsta, that don't impress me none

You say you a gangsta, ain't seen a thing you done

I do it all myself, I ain't gettin' help

From no one, from no one

You say you a gangsta, that don't impress me none

You say you a gangsta, ain't seen a thing you done

I do it all myself, I ain't gettin' help

From no one, from no one

And this recession's so depressin'

My parents don't stop stressin'

Just hopin' I learned all they lessons

And I'm payin' for this session

I'm payin' for this session

And I'm payin' rent, food, clothes, phone, Christmas presents

Six shots in, I'm just countin' all my blessings

No days off, baby, I ain't restin'

I told my sins, now I'm done confessin'

You say you a gangsta, but that don't impress me none

You say you a gangsta, ain't seen a thing you done

I do it all myself, I ain't gettin' help

From no one, from no one

You say you a gangsta, but that don't impress me none

You say you a gangsta, ain't seen a thing you done

I do it all myself, I ain't gettin' help

From no one, from no one