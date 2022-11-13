Lirik Lagu Dreaming with a Broken Heart - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dreaming with a Broken Heart – John Mayer
When you're dreaming with a broken heart
The waking up is the hardest part
You roll out of bed and down on your knees
And for a moment, you can hardly breathe
Wondering, "Was she really here?
Is she standing in my room?"
No, she's not
'Cause she's gone, gone, gone, gone, gone
When you're dreaming with a broken heart
The giving up is the hardest part
She takes you in, with her crying eyes
Then, all at once, you have to say goodbye
Wondering, "Could you stay my love?
Will you wake up by my side?"
No, she can't
'Cause she's gone, gone, gone, gone, gone
Now, do I have to fall asleep with roses in my hand?
Do I have to fall asleep with roses in my, roses in my hands?
Now, do I have to fall asleep with roses in my hand?
Do I have to fall asleep with roses in my, roses in my hands?
And would you get them if I did?
No you won't
'Cause you're gone, gone, gone, gone, gone
When you're dreaming with a broken heart
The waking up is the hardest part
