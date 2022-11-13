Lirik Lagu Dreaming with a Broken Heart - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dreaming with a Broken Heart – John Mayer

When you're dreaming with a broken heart

The waking up is the hardest part

You roll out of bed and down on your knees

And for a moment, you can hardly breathe

Wondering, "Was she really here?

Is she standing in my room?"

No, she's not

'Cause she's gone, gone, gone, gone, gone

When you're dreaming with a broken heart

The giving up is the hardest part

She takes you in, with her crying eyes

Then, all at once, you have to say goodbye

Wondering, "Could you stay my love?

Will you wake up by my side?"

No, she can't

'Cause she's gone, gone, gone, gone, gone

Now, do I have to fall asleep with roses in my hand?

Do I have to fall asleep with roses in my, roses in my hands?

Now, do I have to fall asleep with roses in my hand?

Do I have to fall asleep with roses in my, roses in my hands?

And would you get them if I did?

No you won't

'Cause you're gone, gone, gone, gone, gone

When you're dreaming with a broken heart

The waking up is the hardest part

