Lirik Lagu Honest - Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

You're leavin' at midnight
But that doesn't sit right
You call your dad
And hide your location
With no hesitation
You were attached
Until you snapped
Used to be kind
Now you're out of your goddamn mind
I used to be patient
But now, I'm just vacant
I was so sentimental
And you came for my head
We were both on the brink
I was holding my breath
You were so fucking twisted
And it's hard to be indifferent
When I know
Just be honest with me, babe
Cast me out with the cynics
And the saints all alike
You're a runaway truk
I'm a guy on a bike
You were so fucking shitty
Get me out of this city
'Cause I know
Just be honest with me, babe
With me, babe
You say you're in midtown
To stay at a friend's house
But you're at home
Counting your blessings
It must get depressing
Don't call me back
I'm used to that
It's just been a while
Since you've actually made me smile
There's something about you
That I couldn't see through
I was so sentimental
And you came for my head
We were both on the brink
I was holding my breath
You were so fucking twisted
And it's hard to be indifferent
When I know
Just be honest with me, babe
Cast me out with the cynics
And the saints all alike
You're a runaway truk
I'm a guy on a bike
You were so fucking shitty
Get me out of this city
'Cause I know
Just be honest with me, babe
With me, babe
Credit
Judul:Honest
Artikel Pilihan