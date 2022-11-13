Lirik Lagu Honest - Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Honest – Jeremy Zucker

You're leavin' at midnight

But that doesn't sit right

You call your dad

And hide your location

With no hesitation

You were attached

Until you snapped

Used to be kind

Now you're out of your goddamn mind

I used to be patient

But now, I'm just vacant

I was so sentimental

And you came for my head

We were both on the brink

I was holding my breath

You were so fucking twisted

And it's hard to be indifferent

When I know

Just be honest with me, babe

Cast me out with the cynics

And the saints all alike

You're a runaway truk

I'm a guy on a bike

You were so fucking shitty

Get me out of this city

'Cause I know

Just be honest with me, babe

With me, babe

You say you're in midtown

To stay at a friend's house

But you're at home

Counting your blessings

It must get depressing

Don't call me back

I'm used to that

It's just been a while

Since you've actually made me smile

There's something about you

That I couldn't see through

With me, babe

Credit

Judul:Honest