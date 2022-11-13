Lirik Lagu NASA – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu NASA – Ariana Grande
This is one small step for woman
One giant leap for woman-kind
I'd rather be alone tonight
You can say "I love you" through the phone tonight
Really don't wanna be in your arms tonight
I'll just use my covers to stay warm tonight
Think I'm better off here all alone tonight
Ain't no checkin' on when I get home tonight
Just makin' sure I'm good on my own tonight
Even though there isn't nothin' wrong tonight
Yeah, I'm just sayin', baby
I can't really miss you if I'm with you
And when I miss you, it'll change the way I kiss you
Baby, you know time apart is beneficial
It's like I'm the universe and you'll be N-A-S-A
Give you the whole world, I'ma need space
I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need
You know I'm a star; space, I'ma need space
I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need space (N-A-S-A)
Give you the whole world, I'ma need space
I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need
You know I'm a star; space, I'ma need space
I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need space (N-A-S-A)
Bottom line
Usually I would love it if you stay the night
I just think I'm on another page tonight
It ain't nothing wrong with saying I need me time
Usually I would orbit around you
But gravity seems to be the only thing that's pulling me
You'll be my rise and shine soon as them stars align, mmm
Baby, I can't really miss you if I'm with you
And when I miss you, it'll change the way I kiss you
Baby, you know time apart is beneficial
It's like I'm the universe and you'll be N-A-S-A
Give you the whole world, I'ma need space
I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need
You know I'm a star; space, I'ma need space
I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need space (N-A-S-A)
Give you the whole world, I'ma need space
I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need
You know I'm a star; space, I'ma need space
I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need space (N-A-S-A)
You don't wanna leave me, but I'm tryna self-discover
Keep me in your orbit and you know you'll drag me under
You don't wanna leave me, but I'm tryna self-discover
(You don't wanna leave me, but I'm tryna self-discover)
Keep me in your orbit and you know you'll drag me under
(Keep me in your orbit and you know you'll drag me under)
