Lirik Lagu NASA – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu NASA – Ariana Grande

This is one small step for woman

One giant leap for woman-kind

I'd rather be alone tonight

You can say "I love you" through the phone tonight

Really don't wanna be in your arms tonight

I'll just use my covers to stay warm tonight

Think I'm better off here all alone tonight

Ain't no checkin' on when I get home tonight

Just makin' sure I'm good on my own tonight

Even though there isn't nothin' wrong tonight

Yeah, I'm just sayin', baby

I can't really miss you if I'm with you

And when I miss you, it'll change the way I kiss you

Baby, you know time apart is beneficial

It's like I'm the universe and you'll be N-A-S-A

Give you the whole world, I'ma need space

I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need

You know I'm a star; space, I'ma need space

I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need space (N-A-S-A)

Give you the whole world, I'ma need space

I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need

You know I'm a star; space, I'ma need space

I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need space (N-A-S-A)

Bottom line

Usually I would love it if you stay the night

I just think I'm on another page tonight

It ain't nothing wrong with saying I need me time

Usually I would orbit around you

But gravity seems to be the only thing that's pulling me

You'll be my rise and shine soon as them stars align, mmm

Baby, I can't really miss you if I'm with you

And when I miss you, it'll change the way I kiss you

Baby, you know time apart is beneficial

It's like I'm the universe and you'll be N-A-S-A

Give you the whole world, I'ma need space

I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need

You know I'm a star; space, I'ma need space

I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need space (N-A-S-A)

Give you the whole world, I'ma need space

I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need

You know I'm a star; space, I'ma need space

I'ma need space, I'ma, I'ma need space (N-A-S-A)

You don't wanna leave me, but I'm tryna self-discover

Keep me in your orbit and you know you'll drag me under

You don't wanna leave me, but I'm tryna self-discover

(You don't wanna leave me, but I'm tryna self-discover)

Keep me in your orbit and you know you'll drag me under

(Keep me in your orbit and you know you'll drag me under)