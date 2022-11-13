Lirik Lagu The Garden – Guns N Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Garden – Guns N Roses

You know you're all alone

Your friends they aren't at home

Everybody's gone to the garden

As you look into the trees

You can look but you don't see

The flowers seem to tease you at the garden

Everybody's there, but you don't seem to care

What's it with you man, and this garden, oh yeah

Turned into my worst phobia

A crazy man's utopia

If you're lost no one can show ya

But it sure was glad to know ya

Only poor boys take a chance

On the garden's song and dance

Feel her flowers as they wrap around

But only smart boys do without

You can find it all inside

No need to wrestle with your pride

No you ain't losin' your mind

You're just in the garden

They can lead you to yourself

Or you can throw it on the shelf

But you know you can look inside

For the garden, oh yeah

I wasn't really scared

Lost my virginity there

To a gypsy with blond hair

But now no one seems to care

Like a mouse inside a maze

Wandering 'round for days

With a smile upon my face

I never wanna to leave this place

Only poor boys take a chance

On the garden's song and dance

Feel her flowers as they wrap around

But only smart boys do without

Turned into my worst phobia

A crazy man's utopia

If you're lost no one can show ya

But it sure was glad to know ya

Bye bye

So long, bye bye

It's glad to know ya

Bye bye

Bye

Aw so long

Credit

Artis: Guns N Roses

Album: Use Your Illusion I

Rilis: 1991

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Rock

Penulis lagu: Darren A. Reed, Del James, Duff Rose Mckagan, Izzy Stradlin, Matt Sorum, Saul Hudson, W. Axl Rose, West Arkeen

