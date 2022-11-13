Lirik Lagu The Garden – Guns N Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Garden – Guns N Roses
You know you're all alone
Your friends they aren't at home
Everybody's gone to the garden
As you look into the trees
You can look but you don't see
The flowers seem to tease you at the garden
Everybody's there, but you don't seem to care
What's it with you man, and this garden, oh yeah
Turned into my worst phobia
A crazy man's utopia
If you're lost no one can show ya
But it sure was glad to know ya
Only poor boys take a chance
On the garden's song and dance
Feel her flowers as they wrap around
But only smart boys do without
You can find it all inside
No need to wrestle with your pride
No you ain't losin' your mind
You're just in the garden
They can lead you to yourself
Or you can throw it on the shelf
But you know you can look inside
For the garden, oh yeah
I wasn't really scared
Lost my virginity there
To a gypsy with blond hair
But now no one seems to care
Like a mouse inside a maze
Wandering 'round for days
With a smile upon my face
I never wanna to leave this place
Only poor boys take a chance
On the garden's song and dance
Feel her flowers as they wrap around
But only smart boys do without
Turned into my worst phobia
A crazy man's utopia
If you're lost no one can show ya
But it sure was glad to know ya
Bye bye
So long, bye bye
It's glad to know ya
Bye bye
Bye
Aw so long
Credit
Artis: Guns N Roses
Album: Use Your Illusion I
Rilis: 1991
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Rock
Penulis lagu: Darren A. Reed, Del James, Duff Rose Mckagan, Izzy Stradlin, Matt Sorum, Saul Hudson, W. Axl Rose, West Arkeen
