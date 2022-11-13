Lirik You Could Be Mine – Guns N Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Could Be Mine – Guns N Roses
I'm a cold heartbreaker
Fit to burn and I'll rip your heart in two
And I'll leave you lyin' on the bed
I'll be out the door before you wake
It's nothin' new to you
'Cause I think we've seen that movie too, oh
'Cause you could be mine
But you're way out of line
With your bitch slap rappin'
And your cocaine tongue
You get nothin' done
I said you could be mine, oh
Now holidays come and then they go
It's nothin' new today
Collect another memory
When I come home late at night
Don't ask me where I've been
Just count your stars I'm home again, oh
'Cause you could be mine
But you're way out of line, ow
With your bitch slap rappin'
And your cocaine tongue
You get nothin' done
I said you could be mine
You could be mine
You could be mine
You could be mine
You could be mine
You could be mine, mine, mine, mine
Ooh, you've gone sketchin' too many times
Ooh, why don't you give it a rest
Why must you find
Another reason to cry?
While you're breakin' down my back and
I been rackin' out my brain
It don't matter how we make it
'Cause it always ends the same
You can push it for more mileage
But your flaps are wearin' thin
And I could sleep on it 'til mornin'
But this nightmare never ends
Don't forget to call my lawyers
With ridiculous demands
And you can take the pity so far
But it's more than I can stand
'Cause this couch-trip's gettin' older
Tell me, how long has it been?
'Cause five years is forever
And you haven't grown up yet
Oh, you could be mine
But you're way out of line
With your bitch slap rappin'
And your cocaine tongue
You get nothin' done
I said you could be
You should be
You could be mine
