Lirik You Could Be Mine – Guns N Roses dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Could Be Mine – Guns N Roses

I'm a cold heartbreaker

Fit to burn and I'll rip your heart in two

And I'll leave you lyin' on the bed

I'll be out the door before you wake

It's nothin' new to you

'Cause I think we've seen that movie too, oh

'Cause you could be mine

But you're way out of line

With your bitch slap rappin'

And your cocaine tongue

You get nothin' done

I said you could be mine, oh

Now holidays come and then they go

It's nothin' new today

Collect another memory

When I come home late at night

Don't ask me where I've been

Just count your stars I'm home again, oh

'Cause you could be mine

But you're way out of line, ow

With your bitch slap rappin'

And your cocaine tongue

You get nothin' done

I said you could be mine

You could be mine

You could be mine

You could be mine

You could be mine

You could be mine, mine, mine, mine

Ooh, you've gone sketchin' too many times

Ooh, why don't you give it a rest

Why must you find

Another reason to cry?

While you're breakin' down my back and

I been rackin' out my brain

It don't matter how we make it

'Cause it always ends the same

You can push it for more mileage

But your flaps are wearin' thin

And I could sleep on it 'til mornin'

But this nightmare never ends

Don't forget to call my lawyers

With ridiculous demands

And you can take the pity so far

But it's more than I can stand

'Cause this couch-trip's gettin' older

Tell me, how long has it been?

'Cause five years is forever

And you haven't grown up yet

Oh, you could be mine

But you're way out of line

With your bitch slap rappin'

And your cocaine tongue

You get nothin' done

I said you could be

You should be

You could be mine