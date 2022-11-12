Lirik Lagu Spies - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Spies - Coldplay

I awake to find no peace of mind

I said how do you live as a fugitive

Down here where I cannot see so clear

I said, what do I know

Show me the right way to go

And the spies came out of the water

But you're feeling so bad 'cause you know

But the spies hide out in every corner

But you can't touch them no, 'cause they're all spies

They're all spies

I awake to see that no one is free

We're all fugitives

Look at the way we live

Down here, I cannot sleep from fear no

I said, which way do I turn

Oh I forget everything I learn

And the spies came out of the water

But you're feeling so bad 'cause you know

The spies hide out in every corner

But you can't touch them no

'Cause they're all spies

They're all spies

And if we all hide here

They're going to find us

And if we don't hide now

They're going to catch us where we sleep

And if we don't hide here

They're going to find us

And spies came out of the water

But you're feeling so good 'cause you know

Though spies hide out in every corner

They can't touch you no

'Cause they're just spies

They're just spies

They're just spies

They're just spies

They're just spies

Credit

Artis: Coldplay

Album: Parachutes

Dirilis: 2000

Pencipta lagu: Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, William Champion, Jonathan Mark Buckland

Genre: Alternative rock, Indie rock, Post-Britpop, Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Spies

Spies merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio debut mereka, Parachutes. Lagu ini menjadi lagu ketiga dalam album tersebut.