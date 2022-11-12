Lirik Lagu Spies - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

I awake to find no peace of mind
I said how do you live as a fugitive
Down here where I cannot see so clear
I said, what do I know
Show me the right way to go
And the spies came out of the water
But you're feeling so bad 'cause you know
But the spies hide out in every corner
But you can't touch them no, 'cause they're all spies
They're all spies
I awake to see that no one is free
We're all fugitives
Look at the way we live
Down here, I cannot sleep from fear no
I said, which way do I turn
Oh I forget everything I learn
And the spies came out of the water
But you're feeling so bad 'cause you know
The spies hide out in every corner
But you can't touch them no
'Cause they're all spies
They're all spies
And if we all hide here
They're going to find us
And if we don't hide now
They're going to catch us where we sleep
And if we don't hide here
They're going to find us
And spies came out of the water
But you're feeling so good 'cause you know
Though spies hide out in every corner
They can't touch you no
'Cause they're just spies
They're just spies
They're just spies
They're just spies
They're just spies
Credit
Artis: Coldplay
Album: Parachutes
Dirilis: 2000
Pencipta lagu: Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, William Champion, Jonathan Mark Buckland
Genre: Alternative rock, Indie rock, Post-Britpop, Alternative/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Spies
Spies merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio debut mereka, Parachutes. Lagu ini menjadi lagu ketiga dalam album tersebut.
