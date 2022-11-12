Lirik Lagu Rainy Day - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rainy Day - Coldplay

Then there was rain

The sky wore a veil of gold and gray

At night it was the bright of the moon with me

Time was just floating

Then there was rain

This town's foundations are crumbling

To the ground comes a bit of a tumbling

And time just floated away

We can watch it and stay and we can listen

Oh, rainy day, come round

Sometimes I just want it to slow down

And we're separated now

I'm down

But I love it when you come over to the house

I love it when you come over to my house

Then there was rain

And I spent the night with the Queen of Spain

My lonely little heart would've broke again

Times were vicious

Singing, deeper that the knife goes in the more you win

You win but with less than when you begin

Deeper that the knife goes in

Oooooooooooooooh

Ooh, rainy day come round

Sometimes I just want it to slow down

We're separated now

I'm down

But I love it when you come over to the house

I love it when you come over to my house

Aaaaah aaaah aaaaaah

Aaaaah aaaah aaaaaah

Aaaaah aaaah aaaaaah

But I love it when you come over to the house

I love it when you come over to my house

But I love it when you come over to the house

I love it when you come over to my house