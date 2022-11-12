Lirik Lagu Rainy Day - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rainy Day - Coldplay
Then there was rain
The sky wore a veil of gold and gray
At night it was the bright of the moon with me
Time was just floating
Then there was rain
This town's foundations are crumbling
To the ground comes a bit of a tumbling
And time just floated away
We can watch it and stay and we can listen
Oh, rainy day, come round
Sometimes I just want it to slow down
And we're separated now
I'm down
But I love it when you come over to the house
I love it when you come over to my house
Then there was rain
And I spent the night with the Queen of Spain
My lonely little heart would've broke again
Times were vicious
Singing, deeper that the knife goes in the more you win
You win but with less than when you begin
Deeper that the knife goes in
Oooooooooooooooh
Ooh, rainy day come round
Sometimes I just want it to slow down
We're separated now
I'm down
But I love it when you come over to the house
I love it when you come over to my house
Aaaaah aaaah aaaaaah
Aaaaah aaaah aaaaaah
Aaaaah aaaah aaaaaah
But I love it when you come over to the house
I love it when you come over to my house
But I love it when you come over to the house
I love it when you come over to my house
