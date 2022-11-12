Lirik Lagu Politik - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Politik - Coldplay
Look at earth from outer space
Everyone must find a place
Give me time and give me space
Give me real don't give me fake
Give me strength reserve control
Give me heart and give me soul
Give me time give us a kiss
Tell me your own politik
And open up your eyes
Open up your eyes
Open up your eyes
Open up your eyes
Give me one, 'cause one is best
In confusion, confidence
Give me peace of mind and trust
Don't forget the rest of us
Give me strength reserve control
Give me heart and give me soul
Wounds that heal and cracks that fix
Tell me all your politik
And open up your eyes
Open up your eyes
Open up your eyes
Open up your eyes
Just open up your eyes
But give me love over, love over, love over this, ah
And give me love over, love over, love over this, ah
Credit
Artis: Coldplay
Album: A Rush of Blood to the Head
Dirilis: 2002
Pencipta lagu: Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, William Champion, Jonathan Mark Buckland
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Coldplay
Politik merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio kedua mereka, A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002). Lagu ini menjadi lagu pertama dalam album tersebut.
Vokalis Coldplay, Chris Martin, menulis lagu ini pada hari serangan 11 September 2001. Martin menggambarkan peristiwa tragis itu sebagai ‘realisasi kematian’.
