Lirik Lagu Politik - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Politik - Coldplay

Look at earth from outer space

Everyone must find a place

Give me time and give me space

Give me real don't give me fake

Give me strength reserve control

Give me heart and give me soul

Give me time give us a kiss

Tell me your own politik

And open up your eyes

Open up your eyes

Open up your eyes

Open up your eyes

Give me one, 'cause one is best

In confusion, confidence

Give me peace of mind and trust

Don't forget the rest of us

Give me strength reserve control

Give me heart and give me soul

Wounds that heal and cracks that fix

Tell me all your politik

And open up your eyes

Open up your eyes

Open up your eyes

Open up your eyes

Just open up your eyes

But give me love over, love over, love over this, ah

And give me love over, love over, love over this, ah

Credit

Artis: Coldplay

Album: A Rush of Blood to the Head

Dirilis: 2002

Pencipta lagu: Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, William Champion, Jonathan Mark Buckland

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Coldplay

Politik merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio kedua mereka, A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002). Lagu ini menjadi lagu pertama dalam album tersebut.

Vokalis Coldplay, Chris Martin, menulis lagu ini pada hari serangan 11 September 2001. Martin menggambarkan peristiwa tragis itu sebagai ‘realisasi kematian’.