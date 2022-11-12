Lirik Lagu People of The Pride - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu People of The Pride - Coldplay

People on the left

People on the right

Got a lion inside

People of the pride

Let's go

There's a man who swears he's God

Unbelievers will be shot

There's a man who walks around

Like he owns the f*****g lot

There's a man who takes his time

From his homemade cuckoo clock

And he makes us march around it

Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock

There's a crocodile cross-eyed

There's a turning of the tide

We're no longer gonna fight for

Some old crook and all his crimes

There's a sewing up of rags

Into revolution flags

Got to stand up to be counted

Be an anthem for your times

It's just work

It's just work, it's not easy

And we could all be blown apart

And Heaven is the fire escape

You try to cling to in the dark

It's just work, believe me

Still my beating heart

We'll all be free to fall in love

With who we want and say

Yeah (yeah)

Yeah (yeah), ooh-ooh

Yeah (yeah)

People of the pride

Go

Credit

Artist: Coldplay

Album: Music of the Spheres

Dirilis: 2021

Pencipta lagu: Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, William Champion, Jonathan Mark Buckland, Max Martin, Samuel Falson, Jesse Rogg, Derek Dixie, Bill Rahko

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu People of The Pride

People of the Pride merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio kesembilan mereka, Music of the Spheres. Lagu ini menjadi lagu ketujuh dalam album tersebut.

Pesan yang ingin disampaikan oleh band rock asal Inggris ini adalah bahwa setiap orang memiliki hak untuk menjadi dirinya sendiri, tanpa memandang warna kulit maupun orientasi seksual.