Lirik Lagu People of The Pride - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu People of The Pride - Coldplay
People on the left
People on the right
Got a lion inside
People of the pride
Let's go
There's a man who swears he's God
Unbelievers will be shot
There's a man who walks around
Like he owns the f*****g lot
There's a man who takes his time
From his homemade cuckoo clock
And he makes us march around it
Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock
There's a crocodile cross-eyed
There's a turning of the tide
We're no longer gonna fight for
Some old crook and all his crimes
There's a sewing up of rags
Into revolution flags
Got to stand up to be counted
Be an anthem for your times
It's just work
It's just work, it's not easy
And we could all be blown apart
And Heaven is the fire escape
You try to cling to in the dark
It's just work, believe me
Still my beating heart
We'll all be free to fall in love
With who we want and say
Yeah (yeah)
Yeah (yeah), ooh-ooh
Yeah (yeah)
People of the pride
Go
Credit
Artist: Coldplay
Album: Music of the Spheres
Dirilis: 2021
Pencipta lagu: Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, William Champion, Jonathan Mark Buckland, Max Martin, Samuel Falson, Jesse Rogg, Derek Dixie, Bill Rahko
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu People of The Pride
People of the Pride merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio kesembilan mereka, Music of the Spheres. Lagu ini menjadi lagu ketujuh dalam album tersebut.
Pesan yang ingin disampaikan oleh band rock asal Inggris ini adalah bahwa setiap orang memiliki hak untuk menjadi dirinya sendiri, tanpa memandang warna kulit maupun orientasi seksual.
