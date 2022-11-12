Lirik Lagu Blessings – Hollow Coves dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blessings – Hollow Coves
Sunlight fell and reminded me that life can be so gracious sometimes
And I felt like everything around me was connected somehow
Mm
At night I hear the rhythm of the ocean as it breaks on the shore
And I think about all the things that I am grateful for
And they say, hold on to the ones you love
Keep 'em close to you
And they say, hold on to this time we have
And let the light shine through
Sometimes I get a little bit emotional when I see love unfold
Two hearts bound by reflections of the memories they'll forever hold
And they say, hold on to the ones you love
Keep 'em close to you
And they say, hold on to this time we have
And let the light shine through
There are blessings all around you
Open up your eyes
Feel the sunlight fall upon you
Let it free your mind
There are blessings all around you
Take a step outside
Let your heart shine in a new light
See it come alive
And they say, hold on to the ones you love
Keep 'em close to you
And they say, hold on to this time we have
And let the light shine through
Credit
Artis: Hollow Coves
Album: Blessings
Dirilis: 2021
Penulis lagu: Matthew Carins / Ryan Henderson
