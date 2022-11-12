Lirik Lagu The Wire - HAIM dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Wire - HAIM
You know I'm bad at communication, it's the hardest thing for me to do
And it's said, it's the most important part that relationships go through
And I give it all away just so I could say that
I know, I know, I know, I know that you're gonna be okay anyway
You know there's no rhyme or reason for the way you turned out to be
I didn't go and try to change my mind, not intentionally
I know it's hard to hear me say it but I can't bear to stay and
I just know, I know, I know, I know, that you're gonna be okay anyway
Always keep your heart locked tight, don't let your mind retire, oh
But I just couldn't take it, I tried hard not to fake it
But I fumbled and when it came down to the wire
It felt right, it felt right, oh
But I fumbled it when it came down to the wire
It felt right, it felt right, oh
But I fumbled it when it came down to the wire, huh
Know you use your imagination, try to make it what you want it to be
Because I'm sorry I did what I did, but it came naturally
And I gave it all away just so I could say that
Well I know, I know, I know, I know that you're gonna be okay anyway
When I tried to keep myself together, after all the opportunities
I try to stay true to you and try to do what you wanted from me
And I'd give it all away just to hear you say that
Well I know, I know, I know, I know that you're gonna be okay anyway
Always keep your heart locked tight, don't let your mind retire, oh
But I just couldn't take it, I tried hard not to fake it
But I fumbled it when it came down to the wire
It felt right, it felt right, oh
But I fumbled it when it came down to the wire
It felt right, it felt right, oh
But I fumbled it when it came down to the wire, huh
Ooh yeah
Always keep your heart locked tight, don't let your mind retire
Always keep your heart locked tight, don't let your mind retire, oh
But I just couldn't take it, I tried hard not to fake it
But I fumbled it when I came down to the wire
But I just couldn't take it, I tried hard not to fake it
But I fumbled it when I came down to the wire
It felt great, it felt right, oh
But I fumbled it when I came down to the wire
It felt great, it felt right, oh
But I fumbled it when I came down to the wire
It felt great, it felt right, oh
But I fumbled it when I came down to the wire
It felt right, oh
But I fumbled it when I came down to the wire
Ooh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
No no, no, no
It felt right
It felt right
It felt right
No, no, no, no
But I fumbled and when I came down to the wire
Yeah
Credit
Artis: HAIM
Album: Days Are Gone
Dirilis: 2013
Penulis lagu: Alana Mychal Haim / Danielle Sari Haim / Este Arielle Haim
