Lirik Lagu The Wire - HAIM dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Wire - HAIM

You know I'm bad at communication, it's the hardest thing for me to do

And it's said, it's the most important part that relationships go through

And I give it all away just so I could say that

I know, I know, I know, I know that you're gonna be okay anyway

You know there's no rhyme or reason for the way you turned out to be

I didn't go and try to change my mind, not intentionally

I know it's hard to hear me say it but I can't bear to stay and

I just know, I know, I know, I know, that you're gonna be okay anyway

Always keep your heart locked tight, don't let your mind retire, oh

But I just couldn't take it, I tried hard not to fake it

But I fumbled and when it came down to the wire

It felt right, it felt right, oh

But I fumbled it when it came down to the wire

It felt right, it felt right, oh

But I fumbled it when it came down to the wire, huh

Know you use your imagination, try to make it what you want it to be

Because I'm sorry I did what I did, but it came naturally

And I gave it all away just so I could say that

Well I know, I know, I know, I know that you're gonna be okay anyway

When I tried to keep myself together, after all the opportunities

I try to stay true to you and try to do what you wanted from me

And I'd give it all away just to hear you say that

Well I know, I know, I know, I know that you're gonna be okay anyway

Always keep your heart locked tight, don't let your mind retire, oh

But I just couldn't take it, I tried hard not to fake it

But I fumbled it when it came down to the wire

It felt right, it felt right, oh

But I fumbled it when it came down to the wire

It felt right, it felt right, oh

But I fumbled it when it came down to the wire, huh

Ooh yeah

Always keep your heart locked tight, don't let your mind retire

Always keep your heart locked tight, don't let your mind retire, oh

But I just couldn't take it, I tried hard not to fake it

But I fumbled it when I came down to the wire

But I just couldn't take it, I tried hard not to fake it

But I fumbled it when I came down to the wire

It felt great, it felt right, oh

But I fumbled it when I came down to the wire

It felt great, it felt right, oh

But I fumbled it when I came down to the wire

It felt great, it felt right, oh

But I fumbled it when I came down to the wire

It felt right, oh

But I fumbled it when I came down to the wire

Ooh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

No no, no, no

It felt right

It felt right

It felt right

No, no, no, no

But I fumbled and when I came down to the wire

Yeah

Credit

Artis: HAIM

Album: Days Are Gone

Dirilis: 2013

Penulis lagu: Alana Mychal Haim / Danielle Sari Haim / Este Arielle Haim