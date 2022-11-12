Lirik Lagu He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother – The Hollies dan Fakta di Baliknya

He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother – The Hollies

The road is long

With many a winding turn

That leads us to who knows where, who knows where

But I'm strong

Strong enough to carry him

He ain't heavy, he's my brother

So on we go

His welfare is of my concern

No burden is he to bear

We'll get there

For I know

He would not encumber me

He ain't heavy, he's my brother

If I'm laden at all

I'm laden with sadness

That everyone's heart

Isn't filled with the gladness

Of love for one another

It's a long, long road

From which there is no return

While we're on the way to there

Why not share?

And the load

Doesn't weigh me down at all

He ain't heavy, he's my brother

He's my brother

He ain't heavy, he's my brother

He ain't heavy, he's my brother

Credit

Artis: The Hollies

Dirilis: 1969

Album: Hollies Sing Hollies

Genre: R&B/Soul, Children's Music, Pop, Holiday, Rock

Penulis lagu: Bob Russell / Bobby Scott