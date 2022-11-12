Lirik Lagu He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother – The Hollies dan Fakta di Baliknya

He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother – The Hollies
The road is long
With many a winding turn
That leads us to who knows where, who knows where
But I'm strong
Strong enough to carry him
He ain't heavy, he's my brother
So on we go
His welfare is of my concern
No burden is he to bear
We'll get there
For I know
He would not encumber me
He ain't heavy, he's my brother
If I'm laden at all
I'm laden with sadness
That everyone's heart
Isn't filled with the gladness
Of love for one another
It's a long, long road
From which there is no return
While we're on the way to there
Why not share?
And the load
Doesn't weigh me down at all
He ain't heavy, he's my brother
He's my brother
He ain't heavy, he's my brother
He ain't heavy, he's my brother
Credit
Artis: The Hollies
Dirilis: 1969
Album: Hollies Sing Hollies
Genre: R&B/Soul, Children's Music, Pop, Holiday, Rock
Penulis lagu: Bob Russell / Bobby Scott
