Lirik Lagu She Wants Me (To Be Loved) – The Happy Fits dan Fakta di Baliknya

She Wants Me (To Be Loved) – The Happy Fits

I know you know, I'm not too discrete

Walking around, heart on my sleeve

So, you say you love me, but not the way I need

Things are so close to what I want to be

I've known you so long, and maybe too well

All of the boys, you kiss and tell

Though I'll never be them, see I'm just a good friend

Though it's not quite bliss, I don't want this to end

Oh-oh, she wants me to be loved

Oh-oh, she really, really does

Oh, I can't stop feelin', I want her love

But all my dreamin' is not enough

So in the mornin', the sun will rise

And I'll wake up and she won't be-

Oh-oh, she wants me to be loved

Oh-oh, she really, really does

Let's take a walk down by the beach

It's warm on the sand, we'll save space for Jesus

I'll pick you flowers while you count the hours

'Til you can go home and watch drama TV

I'll say it now, there's no turnin' back

Time after time, my odds are stacked

So, I'll say no kiddin' while you wish I didn't

Maybe this time will be different for me

Oh-oh, she wants me to be loved

Oh-oh, she really, really does

Oh, I can't stop feelin', I want her love

But all my dreamin' is not enough

So in the mornin', the sun will rise

And I'll wake up and she won't be-