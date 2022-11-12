Lirik Lagu She Wants Me (To Be Loved) – The Happy Fits dan Fakta di Baliknya

She Wants Me (To Be Loved) – The Happy Fits
I know you know, I'm not too discrete
Walking around, heart on my sleeve
So, you say you love me, but not the way I need
Things are so close to what I want to be
I've known you so long, and maybe too well
All of the boys, you kiss and tell
Though I'll never be them, see I'm just a good friend
Though it's not quite bliss, I don't want this to end
Oh-oh, she wants me to be loved
Oh-oh, she really, really does
Oh, I can't stop feelin', I want her love
But all my dreamin' is not enough
So in the mornin', the sun will rise
And I'll wake up and she won't be-
Oh-oh, she wants me to be loved
Oh-oh, she really, really does
Let's take a walk down by the beach
It's warm on the sand, we'll save space for Jesus
I'll pick you flowers while you count the hours
'Til you can go home and watch drama TV
I'll say it now, there's no turnin' back
Time after time, my odds are stacked
So, I'll say no kiddin' while you wish I didn't
Maybe this time will be different for me
Oh-oh, she wants me to be loved
Oh-oh, she really, really does
Oh, I can't stop feelin', I want her love
But all my dreamin' is not enough
So in the mornin', the sun will rise
And I'll wake up and she won't be-
