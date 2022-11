Lirik Lagu So Alright, Cool, Whatever – The Happy Fits dan Fakta di Baliknya

So Alright, Cool, Whatever – The Happy Fits

After you leave, I'll be so alright, it's true

It's not like I've got something grand to say to you

Like, "You'll be the only ever one

Like the only ever ones who came before"

How could I ever be so dumb

To believe I'd be the one you would adore?

I wanna be with you, I wanna be with you

I wanna be barely hanging on

I wanna be with you, I wanna be with you

I wanna be barely hanging on

I wanna be with you all of the time

I wanna be loved by you every night

I wanna be dancing, dreaming, bawling and weeping

Over you all of my life

Now your name makes all the life inside me shake

But I guess God wants us apart for heaven's sake

But how could you ever really know?

If you never look, you don't know what you'll find

I've got an effervescent glow

If you'd show me all the dark parts of your mind

I wanna be with you, I wanna be with you

I wanna be barely hanging on

I wanna be with you, I wanna be with you

I wanna be barely hanging on

I wanna be with you all of the time

I wanna be loved by you every night

I wanna be dancing, dreaming, bawling and weeping

Over you all of my life

I wanna be barely hanging on

When you make me lose control

I wanna be barely hanging on

When you make me lose control

I wanna be barely hanging on

When you make me lose control

I wanna be barely hanging on

When you make me lose control

I wanna be barely hanging on (barely hanging on)

When you make me lose control

I wanna be barely hanging on (barely hanging on)

When you make me lose control

I wanna be barely hanging on (barely hanging on)

When you make me lose control

I wanna be barely hanging on (barely hanging on)

When you make me lose

Credit

Album: Concentrate

Artis: The Happy Fits

Dirilis: 2018

Penulis lagu: Ross Monteith / Luke Hearty Graydavis / Calvin Matthew Langman

Fakta di Balik So Alright, Cool, Whatever