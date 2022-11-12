Lirik Lagu Tick Tick Boom – The Hives dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 12 November 2022, 00:55 WIB
Tick Tick Boom - The Hives.
Tick Tick Boom - The Hives. /YouTube/The Hives

Tick Tick Boom – The Hives

Yeah (yeah, yeah)
I was right all along,
Yeah (yeah, yeah)
You come tagging along,
Exhibit a,
On a tray,
What you say,
Ends up thrown in your face,
Exhibit b,
What you see,
Well that's me,
I'll put you back in your place

Yeah I've done it before,
And I can do it some more,
So what you waiting for?
Yeah!
I was right all along!

'Cause I've done it before,
And I can do it some more,
I've got my eye on the score,
I'm gonna cut through the floor,
It's too late,
It's too soon,
Or is it
Tick tick tick tick tick tick tick...boom!

Yeah, (yeah, yeah)
I was right you were wrong,
Yeah, (yeah, yeah)
Going, going you're gone!
I saw you yesterday, waiting too much,

Till it slipped through your hands,
And then you stagger to your feet and out the door,
'Cause there's no second chance!

'Cause I've done it before,
And I can do it some more,
I've got my eye on the score,
I'm gonna cut through the floor,
It's too late,
It's too soon,
Or is it
Tick tick tick tick tick tick tick...boom!

Now you come crying to me
But it's too late!
The man you're proud to be,
But it's too late!
Get your head out of the sand,
But it's too late

It's too late,
Too late,
Too late,
Too late!

Yeah!
But it's too late!
But it's too late!

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Be There – UNKLE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Be There – UNKLE dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 November 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ring-Cardi B feat Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ring-Cardi B feat Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 November 2022, 01:21 WIB
Lirik Lagu Jalan Jalan Sore - Denny Malik dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jalan Jalan Sore - Denny Malik dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 November 2022, 01:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tersiksa Lagi Batinku – Exists dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tersiksa Lagi Batinku – Exists dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 November 2022, 01:01 WIB
Profil Cholil Mahmud, Vokalis Efek Rumah Kaca yang Didapuk Jadi Bendahara KontraS

Profil Cholil Mahmud, Vokalis Efek Rumah Kaca yang Didapuk Jadi Bendahara KontraS

10 November 2022, 09:54 WIB
Profil Once, Mantan Vokalis Dewa 19 yang Sempat Alami Gangguan Pita Suara

Profil Once, Mantan Vokalis Dewa 19 yang Sempat Alami Gangguan Pita Suara

10 November 2022, 07:37 WIB
Dangdut, Perjalanan Panjang Musik Rakyat yang Lekat dengan Kaum 'Kalah'

Dangdut, Perjalanan Panjang Musik Rakyat yang Lekat dengan Kaum 'Kalah'

9 November 2022, 15:15 WIB
Daftar Pemenang Genie Music Awards 2022, NCT DREAM Borong Hadiah Utama

Daftar Pemenang Genie Music Awards 2022, NCT DREAM Borong Hadiah Utama

9 November 2022, 15:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu No-Dream Land – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No-Dream Land – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 04:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Baby – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baby – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 03:51 WIB

Terpopuler

1

13 Ucapan Selamat Hari Pahlawan 2022, Cocok untuk Caption di Facebook, Instagram, dan Twitter
2

20 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan 2022 TERBARU, untuk Dijadikan Status Media Sosial
3

Demi Kelancaran Umrah dari Kertajati, DPRD Dorong Percepatan Tol Cisumdawu
4

12 Twibbon Hari Pahlawan 2022 Terbaru dan Gratis, Cocok Dijadikan Status di Media Sosial
5

Kumpulan Quotes Tokoh Bangsa, Cocok untuk Peringati Hari Pahlawan 10 November 2022
6

Mabes Polri Turun Tangan Soal Kasus Sulastri Irwan, Nasib Casis Polwan yang Digugurkan Itu Terungkap
7

20 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan Nasional 2022, Cocok Dipasang di WA, FB, IG, dan TikTok
8

ART Korban Penyiksaan Majikan Didorong Ikut Kejar Paket, Akibat Putus Sekolah Sejak SD
9

Rizky Billar Tak Bekerja Sebagai Aktor, Sahabat Bocorkan Pekerjaan Suami Lesti Kejora
10

11 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan 10 November, Cocok Dipasang di Media Sosial

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

12 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Gus Baha: Dosa Zina Bakal Terampuni, Pezina Dapat Kunci Surga, dengan Baca Lafadz Dzikir Ini…..

Gus Baha: Dosa Zina Bakal Terampuni, Pezina Dapat Kunci Surga, dengan Baca Lafadz Dzikir Ini…..

12 November 2022, 01:55 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Sabtu 12 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants Movie dan Vengeance Of An Assasin

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Sabtu 12 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants Movie dan Vengeance Of An Assasin

12 November 2022, 01:35 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Cinta dan Permata dari Panbers Lengkap Liriknya

Chord Lagu Cinta dan Permata dari Panbers Lengkap Liriknya

12 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Sabtu 12 November 2022, Ada Dapur Ngebor, Simple Rudy, dan Upin & Ipin

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Sabtu 12 November 2022, Ada Dapur Ngebor, Simple Rudy, dan Upin & Ipin

12 November 2022, 01:27 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Sabtu 12 November 2022, Ada Masakini Masakitu dan Indonesia Next Top Model Cycle 3

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Sabtu 12 November 2022, Ada Masakini Masakitu dan Indonesia Next Top Model Cycle 3

12 November 2022, 01:20 WIB

Portal Kudus

Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 1 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 1 2022

Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 1 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 1 2022

12 November 2022, 01:15 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Money Heist Korea Part 2 Akan Rilis 9 Desember, Lim Ji Yeon Tampil Sebagai Karakter Baru

Money Heist Korea Part 2 Akan Rilis 9 Desember, Lim Ji Yeon Tampil Sebagai Karakter Baru

12 November 2022, 01:14 WIB

Yogyaline

Ramalan Zodiak Cinta, Keuangan, Karier Gemini Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022

Ramalan Zodiak Cinta, Keuangan, Karier Gemini Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022

12 November 2022, 01:10 WIB

Portal Kudus

Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 1 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 1 2022

Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 1 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 1 2022

12 November 2022, 01:05 WIB

Cilacap Update

Lirik lagu Runtah - Duel Sumbang Dipopulerkan Azmy Z Viral di Youtube

Lirik lagu Runtah - Duel Sumbang Dipopulerkan Azmy Z Viral di Youtube

12 November 2022, 01:04 WIB

Yogyaline

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022 Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022 Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

12 November 2022, 00:54 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Keluarga Korban Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 Dipaksa Ambil Santunan dan Teken RnD

Keluarga Korban Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 Dipaksa Ambil Santunan dan Teken RnD

12 November 2022, 00:47 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Kim So Hyun Dikonfirmasi Bintangi Useless Lies, Hwang Minhyun Masih dalam Pembicaraan

Kim So Hyun Dikonfirmasi Bintangi Useless Lies, Hwang Minhyun Masih dalam Pembicaraan

12 November 2022, 00:46 WIB

Klik Lubuklinggau

“Money Heist: Korea” Konfirmasi Tanggal Tayang Perdana Bagian 2 + Rilis Trailer dan Kenalkan Karakter Baru

“Money Heist: Korea” Konfirmasi Tanggal Tayang Perdana Bagian 2 + Rilis Trailer dan Kenalkan Karakter Baru

12 November 2022, 00:46 WIB

Yogyaline

Ramalan Zodiak Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022 Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

Ramalan Zodiak Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022 Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

12 November 2022, 00:39 WIB

Priangan Timur News

PSSI Akan Segera Punya Ketua Baru, Kongres Luar Biasa Segera Digelar

PSSI Akan Segera Punya Ketua Baru, Kongres Luar Biasa Segera Digelar

12 November 2022, 00:36 WIB

Zona Priangan

Analis Pasar: Brasil akan Meraih Trofi Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

Analis Pasar: Brasil akan Meraih Trofi Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

12 November 2022, 00:36 WIB

Cilacap Update

Lirik Lagu The Astronaut - Jin BTS Lengkap Dengan Vidio

Lirik Lagu The Astronaut - Jin BTS Lengkap Dengan Vidio

12 November 2022, 00:34 WIB

Klik Lubuklinggau

Seorang Dosen Ungkapkan Kepribadian Buruk Seorang Bintang Hallyu.

Seorang Dosen Ungkapkan Kepribadian Buruk Seorang Bintang Hallyu. "Suaminya Akan Memukul Saya"

12 November 2022, 00:32 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, 12 November 2022: Catat Jam Tayang Tajwid Cinta, Inbox, Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, 12 November 2022: Catat Jam Tayang Tajwid Cinta, Inbox, Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih

12 November 2022, 00:32 WIB

Karanganyar News

Resep Nasi Goreng Saus Tiram Ekstra Pedas

Resep Nasi Goreng Saus Tiram Ekstra Pedas

12 November 2022, 00:31 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Tri Suaka ft Zinidin Zidan dengan Judul Buih Jadi Permadani Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Lagu Tri Suaka ft Zinidin Zidan dengan Judul Buih Jadi Permadani Lengkap dengan Lirik

12 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Sabtu, 12 November 2022 : Ayo Mainkan Permainan Ini, Jangan Sampai Kehabisan

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Sabtu, 12 November 2022 : Ayo Mainkan Permainan Ini, Jangan Sampai Kehabisan

12 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Klik Lubuklinggau

Mengejutkan Telah Terungkap,

Mengejutkan Telah Terungkap, "Hanya 50.000 Won" Bayaran Penampilan dari Idola KPop di Siaran Musik

12 November 2022, 00:25 WIB