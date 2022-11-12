Lirik Lagu Tick Tick Boom – The Hives dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tick Tick Boom – The Hives

Yeah (yeah, yeah)

I was right all along,

Yeah (yeah, yeah)

You come tagging along,

Exhibit a,

On a tray,

What you say,

Ends up thrown in your face,

Exhibit b,

What you see,

Well that's me,

I'll put you back in your place

Yeah I've done it before,

And I can do it some more,

So what you waiting for?

Yeah!

I was right all along!

'Cause I've done it before,

And I can do it some more,

I've got my eye on the score,

I'm gonna cut through the floor,

It's too late,

It's too soon,

Or is it

Tick tick tick tick tick tick tick...boom!

Yeah, (yeah, yeah)

I was right you were wrong,

Yeah, (yeah, yeah)

Going, going you're gone!

I saw you yesterday, waiting too much,

Till it slipped through your hands,

And then you stagger to your feet and out the door,

'Cause there's no second chance!

'Cause I've done it before,

And I can do it some more,

I've got my eye on the score,

I'm gonna cut through the floor,

It's too late,

It's too soon,

Or is it

Tick tick tick tick tick tick tick...boom!

Now you come crying to me

But it's too late!

The man you're proud to be,

But it's too late!

Get your head out of the sand,

But it's too late

It's too late,

Too late,

Too late,

Too late!

Yeah!

But it's too late!

But it's too late!