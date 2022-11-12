Lirik Lagu You Were There For Me – Henry Moodie dan Fakta di Baliknya

You Were There For Me – Henry Moodie

In all of my lonely nights

When I was a ghost inside

You were there for me

You were there for me

Legend never lies, we were meant to be

I'm blessed to be alive when I'm in your company

The battles I would fight, blood that I would bleed

If you found danger

Memories we've made could fill a whole book

If we were a movie, we'd be in Hollywood

On my lowest days, you were all it took

My biggest savior

You make my demons go away

Bleach the sky on rainy days

Clear the path when I'm afraid

I've lost my way

In all of my lonely nights

When I was a ghost inside

You were there for me (you were there for me)

You were there for me (you were there for me)

Whenever I drank too much

Whenever my eyes cried floods

You were there for me (You were there for me)

You were there for me (You were there for me)

Remember when we'd say we're at each others house

When we were far away drinkin' in another town

The glorious days, I wish they were around

With us forever (us forever)

Nothing gets close to London at night

Missed the last train, then our batteries died

Started to rain, but it was all fine

'Cause we had each other (each other)

You make my demons go away

Bleach the sky on rainy days

Clear the path when I'm afraid

I've lost my way

In all of my lonely nights

When I was a ghost inside

You were there for me (you were there for me)

You were there for me (you were there for me)

Whenever I drank too much

Whenever my eyes cried floods

You were there for me (you were there for me)

You were there for me (you were there for me)

You were there, you were there through the heartbreaks

You were there, you were there when I lost faith

Be aware, be aware I will do the same

In all your bad days

You were there, you were there through the heartbreaks

You were there, you were there when I lost faith

Be aware, be aware I will do the same

In all your bad days