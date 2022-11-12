Lirik Lagu Memory Lane – Haley Joelle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Memory Lane – Haley Joelle

I walk down memory lane

'Cause I love running into you

"How are you?", "I'm doing great"

And I have you back for a few

I just love the idea

When I see ya in my head

That's why I walk down memory lane

'Cause it's the only place

That I have you again

You tell me all your bad jokes

I laugh when the punchlines end

You're wearing your yellow coat

The one you were wearing when

We danced in your old kitchen

I still miss it every day

I'll always laugh at all your bad jokes

While I keep walking down this road 'cause

It's all that I have left of you

No, there's nothing left for us to do

Here on Earth, so all our memories

Are my all-time favorite movie

The older that I get, the more

I can't let you go yet

Every birthday and holiday

Wish you were here to celebrate

So I walk down memory lane

'Cause I love running into you

"How are you?", "I'm doing great"

And I have you back for a few

You know I'd walk for miles

For that smile not to end

That's why I walk down memory lane

'Cause it's the only place

That you haven't left yet

Credit

Artis: Haley Joell

Dirilis: 2022

Penulis lagu: Haley Joelle Intile-epstein

