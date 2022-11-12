Lirik Lagu 99 – The Haunted dan Fakta di Baliknya

99 – The Haunted

A last minute decision

Lay it all on the line

Glasspipe recollections of antichrist

The nominees all on fire

Cash money upfront

We're all part of the scam

Dead stars at the end of a rope

A fake miracle to behold

Life is bright!

It'll take out your eyes!

Burn these lies!

Cut away the ties!

Ninety-nine, ninety-nine knives

Ninety-nine knives inside

Ninety-nine, ninety-nine

Ninety-nine knives inside

Separate the symptoms

From the real disease

A pale ghostlike redition of consequence

The irony covers the crime

Re-enact the trauma

A safe pattern to fuse

Preteens giving head in the backroom

A family built on abuse

Life is bright!

It'll take out your eyes!

Burn these lies!

Cut away the ties!

Ninety-nine, ninety-nine knives

Ninety-nine knives inside

Ninety-nine, ninety-nine

Ninety-nine knives inside

No one gets out alive!