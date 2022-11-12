Lirik Lagu 99 – The Haunted dan Fakta di Baliknya

99 – The Haunted
A last minute decision
Lay it all on the line
Glasspipe recollections of antichrist
The nominees all on fire
Cash money upfront
We're all part of the scam
Dead stars at the end of a rope
A fake miracle to behold
Life is bright!
It'll take out your eyes!
Burn these lies!
Cut away the ties!
Ninety-nine, ninety-nine knives
Ninety-nine knives inside
Ninety-nine, ninety-nine
Ninety-nine knives inside
Separate the symptoms
From the real disease
A pale ghostlike redition of consequence
The irony covers the crime
Re-enact the trauma
A safe pattern to fuse
Preteens giving head in the backroom
A family built on abuse
Life is bright!
It'll take out your eyes!
Burn these lies!
Cut away the ties!
Ninety-nine, ninety-nine knives
Ninety-nine knives inside
Ninety-nine, ninety-nine
Ninety-nine knives inside
No one gets out alive!
