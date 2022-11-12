Lirik Lagu We Intertwined – The Hush Sound dan Fakta di Baliknya

We Intertwined – The Hush Sound

In a field outside of town we could always be alone

Carry a blanket maybe a basket - and that's it

Innocence was the key I was locked up never free

Until you turned me

Like vines we intertwined (like vines we intertwined)

Carelessly growing up and growing old

Life was on our tongues (on our tongues)

And it tasted heavenly so good

I wake up and I feel alone

I was just asleep

Right where I belong

Inside this sad, sad song

I knew this was a dream it was too good to be true

Coincidences were a bit much too

Who wants to wake up?

Who wants to lose it?

Who wants to live in this place?

I don't, so I'll be sleeping in

Like vines we intertwined (like vines we intertwined)

Carelessly growing up and growing old

Life was on our tongues (on our tongues)

It tasted heavenly so good

I wake up and I feel alone

I was just asleep

Right where I belong

Inside this sad, sad song

Blankets here keep me from cold

Holding tightly my pillow

Frantically searching for her

Inside my head she is somewhere

She is somewhere

I wake up and I feel alone

I was just asleep

Right where I belong

Inside this sad, sad song

I wake up and I feel alone

I was just asleep

Right where I belong

Inside this sad, sad, sad song