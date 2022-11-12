Lirik Lagu We Intertwined – The Hush Sound dan Fakta di Baliknya

We Intertwined – The Hush Sound
In a field outside of town we could always be alone
Carry a blanket maybe a basket - and that's it
Innocence was the key I was locked up never free
Until you turned me
Like vines we intertwined (like vines we intertwined)
Carelessly growing up and growing old
Life was on our tongues (on our tongues)
And it tasted heavenly so good
I wake up and I feel alone
I was just asleep
Right where I belong
Inside this sad, sad song
I knew this was a dream it was too good to be true
Coincidences were a bit much too
Who wants to wake up?
Who wants to lose it?
Who wants to live in this place?
I don't, so I'll be sleeping in
Like vines we intertwined (like vines we intertwined)
Carelessly growing up and growing old
Life was on our tongues (on our tongues)
It tasted heavenly so good
I wake up and I feel alone
I was just asleep
Right where I belong
Inside this sad, sad song
Blankets here keep me from cold
Holding tightly my pillow
Frantically searching for her
Inside my head she is somewhere
She is somewhere
I wake up and I feel alone
I was just asleep
Right where I belong
Inside this sad, sad song
I wake up and I feel alone
I was just asleep
Right where I belong
Inside this sad, sad, sad song
Artikel Pilihan