Lirik Lagu Violet Hill - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Violet Hill - Coldplay
Was a long and dark December
From the rooftops I remember
There was snow
White snow
Clearly I remember
From the windows they were watching
While we froze down below
When the future's architectured
By a carnival of idiots on show
You'd better lie low
If you love me
Won't you let me know?
Was a long and dark December
When the banks became cathedrals
And the fog
Became God
Priests clutched onto bibles
Hollowed out to fit their rifles
And the cross was held aloft
Bury me in armor
When I'm dead and hit the ground
My nerves are poles that unfroze
And if you love me
Won't you let me know?
