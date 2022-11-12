Lirik Lagu Violet Hill - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Violet Hill - Coldplay

Was a long and dark December

From the rooftops I remember

There was snow

White snow

Clearly I remember

From the windows they were watching

While we froze down below

When the future's architectured

By a carnival of idiots on show

You'd better lie low

If you love me

Won't you let me know?

Was a long and dark December

When the banks became cathedrals

And the fog

Became God

Priests clutched onto bibles

Hollowed out to fit their rifles

And the cross was held aloft

Bury me in armor

When I'm dead and hit the ground

My nerves are poles that unfroze

And if you love me

Won't you let me know?