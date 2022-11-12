Lirik Lagu Orphans - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Orphans - Coldplay

Boom boom ka, buba de ka

Boom boom ka, buba de ka

Boom boom ka, buba de ka

Rosaleen of the damascene

Yes, she had eyes like the moon

Would have been on the silver screen

But for the missile monsoon

She went, "Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh"

Indigo go up to heaven today

"Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh"

With bombs going boom ba-boom-boom

She say

I want to know when I can go

Back and get drunk with my friends

I want to know when I can go

Back and be young again

Baba would go where the flowers grow

Almond and peach trees in bloom

And he would know just when and what to sow

So golden and opportune

And he went "Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh"

Tulips the color of honey today

It's true true, woo woo ooh ooh ooh

With bombs going boom ba-boom-boom

He say

I want to know when I can go

Back and get drunk with my friends

I want to know when I can go

Back and be young again (yeah)

Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh

Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh

Cherubim, Seraphim soon

Come sailing us home by the light of the moon

Oh I want to know when I can go

Back and get drunk with my friends

I want to know when I can go

Back and feel home again

Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh

I guess we'll be raised on our own then

Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh

I want to be with you 'til the world ends

I want to be with you 'til the whole world ends