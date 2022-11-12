Lirik Lagu Orphans - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 12 November 2022, 03:40 WIB
Lirik lagu Orphans - Coldplay.
Lirik lagu Orphans - Coldplay. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Coldplay

Lirik Lagu Orphans - Coldplay

Boom boom ka, buba de ka
Boom boom ka, buba de ka
Boom boom ka, buba de ka

Rosaleen of the damascene
Yes, she had eyes like the moon
Would have been on the silver screen
But for the missile monsoon
She went, "Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh"
Indigo go up to heaven today
"Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh"
With bombs going boom ba-boom-boom
She say

I want to know when I can go
Back and get drunk with my friends
I want to know when I can go
Back and be young again

Baba would go where the flowers grow
Almond and peach trees in bloom
And he would know just when and what to sow
So golden and opportune
And he went "Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh"
Tulips the color of honey today
It's true true, woo woo ooh ooh ooh
With bombs going boom ba-boom-boom
He say

I want to know when I can go
Back and get drunk with my friends
I want to know when I can go
Back and be young again (yeah)

Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh
Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh
Cherubim, Seraphim soon
Come sailing us home by the light of the moon

Oh I want to know when I can go
Back and get drunk with my friends
I want to know when I can go
Back and feel home again

Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh
I guess we'll be raised on our own then
Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh
I want to be with you 'til the world ends
I want to be with you 'til the whole world ends

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: YouTube Coldplay

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Be There – UNKLE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Be There – UNKLE dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 November 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ring-Cardi B feat Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ring-Cardi B feat Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 November 2022, 01:21 WIB
Lirik Lagu Jalan Jalan Sore - Denny Malik dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jalan Jalan Sore - Denny Malik dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 November 2022, 01:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tersiksa Lagi Batinku – Exists dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tersiksa Lagi Batinku – Exists dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 November 2022, 01:01 WIB
Profil Cholil Mahmud, Vokalis Efek Rumah Kaca yang Didapuk Jadi Bendahara KontraS

Profil Cholil Mahmud, Vokalis Efek Rumah Kaca yang Didapuk Jadi Bendahara KontraS

10 November 2022, 09:54 WIB
Profil Once, Mantan Vokalis Dewa 19 yang Sempat Alami Gangguan Pita Suara

Profil Once, Mantan Vokalis Dewa 19 yang Sempat Alami Gangguan Pita Suara

10 November 2022, 07:37 WIB
Dangdut, Perjalanan Panjang Musik Rakyat yang Lekat dengan Kaum 'Kalah'

Dangdut, Perjalanan Panjang Musik Rakyat yang Lekat dengan Kaum 'Kalah'

9 November 2022, 15:15 WIB
Daftar Pemenang Genie Music Awards 2022, NCT DREAM Borong Hadiah Utama

Daftar Pemenang Genie Music Awards 2022, NCT DREAM Borong Hadiah Utama

9 November 2022, 15:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu No-Dream Land – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No-Dream Land – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 04:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Baby – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baby – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 03:51 WIB

Terpopuler

1

13 Ucapan Selamat Hari Pahlawan 2022, Cocok untuk Caption di Facebook, Instagram, dan Twitter
2

Demi Kelancaran Umrah dari Kertajati, DPRD Dorong Percepatan Tol Cisumdawu
3

Kumpulan Quotes Tokoh Bangsa, Cocok untuk Peringati Hari Pahlawan 10 November 2022
4

Mabes Polri Turun Tangan Soal Kasus Sulastri Irwan, Nasib Casis Polwan yang Digugurkan Itu Terungkap
5

20 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan Nasional 2022, Cocok Dipasang di WA, FB, IG, dan TikTok
6

ART Korban Penyiksaan Majikan Didorong Ikut Kejar Paket, Akibat Putus Sekolah Sejak SD
7

Rizky Billar Tak Bekerja Sebagai Aktor, Sahabat Bocorkan Pekerjaan Suami Lesti Kejora
8

11 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan 10 November, Cocok Dipasang di Media Sosial
9

Mahasiswa Asal Soreang Tewas Ditusuk dan Dibacok, Saksi: Pelaku Pakai Atribut Ojol
10

Lampu Hijau Mabes Polri untuk Sulastri Irwan: Gugur di Polda Malut, Diikutikan Jadi Siswa Bintara Polri

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Buleleng Post

Segera Tukarkan Kode Redeem Aktif Point Blank Sabtu, 12 November 2022

Segera Tukarkan Kode Redeem Aktif Point Blank Sabtu, 12 November 2022

12 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Gowapos

Jadwal Pesawat Rute Surabaya - Samarinda Tanggal 12 November 2022, Oleh 3 Maskapai Penerbangan

Jadwal Pesawat Rute Surabaya - Samarinda Tanggal 12 November 2022, Oleh 3 Maskapai Penerbangan

12 November 2022, 03:27 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

12 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini 12 November 2022 Lengkap Keistimewaan Weton Sabtu Pahing, Hari Naas dan Keberuntungan

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini 12 November 2022 Lengkap Keistimewaan Weton Sabtu Pahing, Hari Naas dan Keberuntungan

12 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

12 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi PSG vs Auxerre di Liga Prancis: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Kabar Tim, dan Susunan Pemain

Prediksi PSG vs Auxerre di Liga Prancis: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Kabar Tim, dan Susunan Pemain

12 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Berlangsung Tanggal 11-13 November 2022, Berikut Daftar Harga Tiket Nonton Ajang WSBK di Sirkuit Mandalika!

Berlangsung Tanggal 11-13 November 2022, Berikut Daftar Harga Tiket Nonton Ajang WSBK di Sirkuit Mandalika!

12 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

12 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

12 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Kabar Banten

Michael Learn to Rock Gelar Konser di Indonesia, Obati Kangen dan Nostalgia Penonton

Michael Learn to Rock Gelar Konser di Indonesia, Obati Kangen dan Nostalgia Penonton

12 November 2022, 02:55 WIB

Selayar Post

Jadi Inspektur Upacara, Wabup Sumba Barat Ajak Masyarakat Teladani Semangat Juang Pahlawan

Jadi Inspektur Upacara, Wabup Sumba Barat Ajak Masyarakat Teladani Semangat Juang Pahlawan

12 November 2022, 02:32 WIB

Kabar Banten

Cara Santai Mengatasi Pasangan yang Sedang Marah, Anda Harus Coba

Cara Santai Mengatasi Pasangan yang Sedang Marah, Anda Harus Coba

12 November 2022, 02:22 WIB

Cilacap Update

5 Link Nonton Anime Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 5 Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia Terbaru 2022

5 Link Nonton Anime Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 5 Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia Terbaru 2022

12 November 2022, 02:18 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

12 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Gus Baha: Dosa Zina Bakal Terampuni, Pezina Dapat Kunci Surga, dengan Baca Lafadz Dzikir Ini…..

Gus Baha: Dosa Zina Bakal Terampuni, Pezina Dapat Kunci Surga, dengan Baca Lafadz Dzikir Ini…..

12 November 2022, 01:55 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Sabtu 12 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants Movie dan Vengeance Of An Assasin

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Sabtu 12 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants Movie dan Vengeance Of An Assasin

12 November 2022, 01:35 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Cinta dan Permata dari Panbers Lengkap Liriknya

Chord Lagu Cinta dan Permata dari Panbers Lengkap Liriknya

12 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Sabtu 12 November 2022, Ada Dapur Ngebor, Simple Rudy, dan Upin & Ipin

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Sabtu 12 November 2022, Ada Dapur Ngebor, Simple Rudy, dan Upin & Ipin

12 November 2022, 01:27 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Sabtu 12 November 2022, Ada Masakini Masakitu dan Indonesia Next Top Model Cycle 3

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Sabtu 12 November 2022, Ada Masakini Masakitu dan Indonesia Next Top Model Cycle 3

12 November 2022, 01:20 WIB

Portal Kudus

Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 1 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 1 2022

Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 1 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 1 2022

12 November 2022, 01:15 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Money Heist Korea Part 2 Akan Rilis 9 Desember, Lim Ji Yeon Tampil Sebagai Karakter Baru

Money Heist Korea Part 2 Akan Rilis 9 Desember, Lim Ji Yeon Tampil Sebagai Karakter Baru

12 November 2022, 01:14 WIB

Yogyaline

Ramalan Zodiak Cinta, Keuangan, Karier Gemini Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022

Ramalan Zodiak Cinta, Keuangan, Karier Gemini Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022

12 November 2022, 01:10 WIB

Portal Kudus

Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 1 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 1 2022

Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 1 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 1 2022

12 November 2022, 01:05 WIB

Cilacap Update

Lirik lagu Runtah - Duel Sumbang Dipopulerkan Azmy Z Viral di Youtube

Lirik lagu Runtah - Duel Sumbang Dipopulerkan Azmy Z Viral di Youtube

12 November 2022, 01:04 WIB

Yogyaline

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022 Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Sabtu 12 November 2022 Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

12 November 2022, 00:54 WIB