Lirik Lagu Orphans - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Boom boom ka, buba de ka
Boom boom ka, buba de ka
Boom boom ka, buba de ka
Rosaleen of the damascene
Yes, she had eyes like the moon
Would have been on the silver screen
But for the missile monsoon
She went, "Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh"
Indigo go up to heaven today
"Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh"
With bombs going boom ba-boom-boom
She say
I want to know when I can go
Back and get drunk with my friends
I want to know when I can go
Back and be young again
Baba would go where the flowers grow
Almond and peach trees in bloom
And he would know just when and what to sow
So golden and opportune
And he went "Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh"
Tulips the color of honey today
It's true true, woo woo ooh ooh ooh
With bombs going boom ba-boom-boom
He say
I want to know when I can go
Back and get drunk with my friends
I want to know when I can go
Back and be young again (yeah)
Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh
Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh
Cherubim, Seraphim soon
Come sailing us home by the light of the moon
Oh I want to know when I can go
Back and get drunk with my friends
I want to know when I can go
Back and feel home again
Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh
I guess we'll be raised on our own then
Woo woo, woo woo ooh ooh ooh
I want to be with you 'til the world ends
I want to be with you 'til the whole world ends
