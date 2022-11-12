Lirik Lagu Oceans - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Oceans - Coldplay

Wait for your call, love

The call never came

Ready to fall up

Ready to claim

And I'm ready for it all, love

Ready for a pain

Meet under sun and

Meet me again

In the rain

In the rain

In the rain

The rain

Behind the walls, love

I'm trying to change

And I'm ready for it all, love

I'm ready for the change

Meet me in blue sky

Meet me again

In the rain

The rain, the rain

In the rain

The rain

Got to find yourself alone in this world

To find yourself alone

Credit

Artis: Coldplay

Album: Ghost Stories

Dirilis: 2014

Penulis lagu: Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, William Champion, Jonathan Mark Buckland

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Dance/Electronic

Fakta di Balik Lagu Oceans

Oceans merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio keenam mereka, Ghost Stories. Lagu ini menjadi lagu ketujuh dalam album tersebut.

Melalui balada akustik yang sedih ini, Chris Martin memohon cinta yang hilang untuk bertemu dengannya lagi. Namun, saat cintanya menolak untuk mengabulkan permintaannya, Martin menyimpulkan bahwa dia harus belajar untuk melanjutkan kehidupan ini sendiri.

Dalam sebuah wawancara untuk Beats Music, Chris Martin mengungkapkan bahwa lagu tersebut terinspirasi oleh citra Brighton Palace Pier, sebuah dermaga kesenangan yang terletak di Brighton, Inggris.