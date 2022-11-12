Lirik Lagu Oceans - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wait for your call, love
The call never came
Ready to fall up
Ready to claim
And I'm ready for it all, love
Ready for a pain
Meet under sun and
Meet me again
In the rain
In the rain
In the rain
The rain
Behind the walls, love
I'm trying to change
And I'm ready for it all, love
I'm ready for the change
Meet me in blue sky
Meet me again
In the rain
The rain, the rain
In the rain
The rain
Got to find yourself alone in this world
To find yourself alone
Credit
Artis: Coldplay
Album: Ghost Stories
Dirilis: 2014
Penulis lagu: Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, William Champion, Jonathan Mark Buckland
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Dance/Electronic
Fakta di Balik Lagu Oceans
Oceans merupakan lagu Coldplay dari album studio keenam mereka, Ghost Stories. Lagu ini menjadi lagu ketujuh dalam album tersebut.
Melalui balada akustik yang sedih ini, Chris Martin memohon cinta yang hilang untuk bertemu dengannya lagi. Namun, saat cintanya menolak untuk mengabulkan permintaannya, Martin menyimpulkan bahwa dia harus belajar untuk melanjutkan kehidupan ini sendiri.
Dalam sebuah wawancara untuk Beats Music, Chris Martin mengungkapkan bahwa lagu tersebut terinspirasi oleh citra Brighton Palace Pier, sebuah dermaga kesenangan yang terletak di Brighton, Inggris.
Artikel Pilihan