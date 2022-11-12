Lirik Lagu Let Somebody Go - Coldplay feat. Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Let Somebody Go - Coldplay feat. Selena Gomez
(When you love somebody)
(When you love somebody)
Got to let somebody
We had a kind of love
I thought that it would never end
Oh, my lover, oh, my other, oh, my friend
We talked around in circles and
We talked around and then
I loved you to the moon and back again
All the storms we weathered
Everything that we went through
Now without you, what on earth am I to do?
When I called the mathematicians and
I asked them to explain
They said love is only equal to the pain
And when everything was going wrong
You could turn my sorrow into song
Oh, it hurts like so
To let somebody go
Oh, it hurts like so
To let somebody go
(Yeah)
Oh-oh-oh
No, no, no
Oh-oh-oh
No, no, no
Oh-oh-oh
No, no, no
Oh
No, no, no
Oh-oh-oh
No, no, no
Oh
No, no, no
Oh-oh-oh
No, no, no
Oh
No, no, no
Oh-oh-oh
