Lirik Lagu Let Somebody Go - Coldplay feat. Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Let Somebody Go - Coldplay feat. Selena Gomez

(When you love somebody)

(When you love somebody)

Got to let somebody

We had a kind of love

I thought that it would never end

Oh, my lover, oh, my other, oh, my friend

We talked around in circles and

We talked around and then

I loved you to the moon and back again

All the storms we weathered

Everything that we went through

Now without you, what on earth am I to do?

When I called the mathematicians and

I asked them to explain

They said love is only equal to the pain

And when everything was going wrong

You could turn my sorrow into song

Oh, it hurts like so

To let somebody go

Oh, it hurts like so

To let somebody go

(Yeah)

Oh-oh-oh

No, no, no

Oh-oh-oh

No, no, no

Oh-oh-oh

No, no, no

Oh

No, no, no

Oh-oh-oh

No, no, no

Oh

No, no, no

Oh-oh-oh

No, no, no

Oh

No, no, no

Oh-oh-oh