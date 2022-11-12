Lirik Lagu Paradise - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Paradise - Coldplay

When she was just a girl, she expected the world

But it flew away from her reach

So she ran away in her sleep and dreamed of

Para-para-paradise, para-para-paradise, para-para-paradise

Every time she closed her eyes

When she was just a girl, she expected the world

But it flew away from her reach and the bullets catch in her teeth

Life goes on, it gets so heavy

The wheel breaks the butterfly, every tear a waterfall

In the night, the stormy night, she'll close her eyes

In the night, the stormy night, away she'd fly

And dream of para-para-paradise

Para-para-paradise

Para-para-paradise

(Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh)

She'd dream of para-para-paradise

Para-para-paradise

Para-para-paradise

(Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

And so lying underneath those stormy skies

She'd say, "oh

I know the sun must set to rise"

This could be para-para-paradise

Para-para-paradise