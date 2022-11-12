Lirik Lagu In My Place - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In My Place - Coldplay
In my place, in my place
Were lines that I couldn't change
I was lost, oh yeah
And I was lost, I was lost
Crossed lines I shouldn't have crossed
I was lost, oh yeah
Yeah, how long must you wait for it?
Yeah, how long must you pay for it?
Yeah, how long must you wait for it?
Oh for it
I was scared, I was scared
Tired and under prepared
But I wait for it
And if you go, if you go
And leave me down here on my own
Then I'll wait for you, yeah
Yeah, how long must you wait for it?
Yeah, how long must you pay for it?
Yeah, how long must you wait for it?
Oh for it
Sing it, please, please, please
Come back and sing to me, to me, me
Come on and sing it out, now, now
Come on and sing it out, to me, me
Come back and sing it
In my place, in my place
Were lines that I couldn't change
And I was lost, oh yeah, oh yeah
