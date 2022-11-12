Lirik Lagu In My Place - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In My Place - Coldplay

In my place, in my place

Were lines that I couldn't change

I was lost, oh yeah

And I was lost, I was lost

Crossed lines I shouldn't have crossed

I was lost, oh yeah

Yeah, how long must you wait for it?

Yeah, how long must you pay for it?

Yeah, how long must you wait for it?

Oh for it

I was scared, I was scared

Tired and under prepared

But I wait for it

And if you go, if you go

And leave me down here on my own

Then I'll wait for you, yeah

Yeah, how long must you wait for it?

Yeah, how long must you pay for it?

Yeah, how long must you wait for it?

Oh for it

Sing it, please, please, please

Come back and sing to me, to me, me

Come on and sing it out, now, now

Come on and sing it out, to me, me

Come back and sing it

In my place, in my place

Were lines that I couldn't change

And I was lost, oh yeah, oh yeah