Lirik Lagu It Ain’t Me - Kygo feat. Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It Ain’t Me - Kygo feat. Selena Gomez

It ain't me

It ain't me

It ain't me

I had a dream

We were sipping whiskey neat

Highest floor of The Bowery

Nowhere's high enough

Somewhere along the lines

We stopped seeing eye to eye

You were staying out all night

And I had enough

No, I don't wanna know

Where you've been or where you're going

But I know I won't be home

And you'll be on your own

Who's gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?

Who's gonna rock you when the Sun won't let you sleep?

It ain't me

Na, na, in The Bowery

Na, na, and the whiskey neat

Where go, are you going?

Where go?

It ain't me!

Na, na, in The Bowery

Na, na, and the whiskey neat

Where go, are you going?

Where go?

It ain't me!

Na, na, in The Bowery

Na, na, and the whiskey neat

Where go, are you going?

Where go?

It ain't me!

Na, na, in The Bowery

Na, na, and the whiskey neat

Where go, are you going?

Where go?

It ain't me!