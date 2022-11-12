Lirik Lagu Princess of China - Coldplay feat. Rihanna dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Princess of China - Coldplay feat. Rihanna

Oh

Once upon a time somebody ran

Somebody ran away saying fast as I can

I've got to go, I've got to go!

Once upon a time we fell apart

You're holding in your hands the two halves of my heart

Oh, oh!

Oh

Once upon a time, we burned bright

Now all we ever seem to do is fight

On and on

And on and on and on

Once upon a time on the same side.

Once upon a time on the same side, in the same game

And why'd you have to go, have to go and throw water on my flame

I could've been a princess, you'd be a king

Could've had a castle, and worn a ring

But no, you let me go

I could've been a princess, you'd be a king

Could've had a castle, and worn a ring

But no, you let me go