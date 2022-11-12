Lirik Lagu Princess of China - Coldplay feat. Rihanna dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Princess of China - Coldplay feat. Rihanna
Oh
Once upon a time somebody ran
Somebody ran away saying fast as I can
I've got to go, I've got to go!
Once upon a time we fell apart
You're holding in your hands the two halves of my heart
Oh, oh!
Oh
Once upon a time, we burned bright
Now all we ever seem to do is fight
On and on
And on and on and on
Once upon a time on the same side.
Once upon a time on the same side, in the same game
And why'd you have to go, have to go and throw water on my flame
I could've been a princess, you'd be a king
Could've had a castle, and worn a ring
But no, you let me go
I could've been a princess, you'd be a king
Could've had a castle, and worn a ring
But no, you let me go
