Lirik Lagu Flower – VICTON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Flower – VICTON

Ne hyanggiga joa utneun moseubi joa

Baraman bwado neomu yeppeoseo da joa

Ttaseuhan haessalmajeo oh oh

Gyesok neoreul bichugo isseo

Baraman baraman bwado gibun joge hae

Oh wow neomuna wanbyeokhan johwa

Eotteohan mallo damji mothal neoran kkoche kkotmal

Nan ojik neoman bichuneun taeyangi dwae

So time to shine chyeodaman bwado blind

Neol nae mamsok jeil keodaran changmune

Nogo damadulge ippeun hwabune

Jeoldaero shideulgeona kkeokkiji ana

My flower 24 hours

Nega useul ttaen (looks like a flower)

Nado moreuge (kkeullyeoga butterfly high)

Gyesok meomutgeoridaga hokshi neol nochilkka bwa

Neoye nunchiman boneunde

Neoreul nae gyeote (looks like a flower)

Gadeuk damgo isseullae

Nuni bushin neoye gyeoten naega isseulge

Looks like a flower (like a flower)

Looks like a flower (like a flower)

Ne eokkaee gidae jamdeulgo shipeo

Looks like a flower (like a flower)

Looks like a flower (like a flower)

Maeil ne son kkok jabgo geotgo shipeo

Ne hyanggiga joa utneun moseubi joa

Baraman bwado neomu yeppeoseo da joa

Ojik neol nae gyeoteseo all day

Akkyeo naman barabogo shipeo

Nan haru jongil (maeilmaeil)