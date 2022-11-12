Lirik Lagu Flower – VICTON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ne hyanggiga joa utneun moseubi joa
Baraman bwado neomu yeppeoseo da joa
Ttaseuhan haessalmajeo oh oh
Gyesok neoreul bichugo isseo
Baraman baraman bwado gibun joge hae
Oh wow neomuna wanbyeokhan johwa
Eotteohan mallo damji mothal neoran kkoche kkotmal
Nan ojik neoman bichuneun taeyangi dwae
So time to shine chyeodaman bwado blind
Neol nae mamsok jeil keodaran changmune
Nogo damadulge ippeun hwabune
Jeoldaero shideulgeona kkeokkiji ana
My flower 24 hours
Nega useul ttaen (looks like a flower)
Nado moreuge (kkeullyeoga butterfly high)
Gyesok meomutgeoridaga hokshi neol nochilkka bwa
Neoye nunchiman boneunde
Neoreul nae gyeote (looks like a flower)
Gadeuk damgo isseullae
Nuni bushin neoye gyeoten naega isseulge
Looks like a flower (like a flower)
Looks like a flower (like a flower)
Ne eokkaee gidae jamdeulgo shipeo
Looks like a flower (like a flower)
Looks like a flower (like a flower)
Maeil ne son kkok jabgo geotgo shipeo
Ne hyanggiga joa utneun moseubi joa
Baraman bwado neomu yeppeoseo da joa
Ojik neol nae gyeoteseo all day
Akkyeo naman barabogo shipeo
Nan haru jongil (maeilmaeil)
