Lirik Lagu No Song Without You - HONNE dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Song Without You - Honne
Ooh, I'd be nothing without you
Ooh, there'd be no song without you, without you
When I'm down and out
And feel like there is nothing left for me
You save me
Ooh, I feel nothing without you
Ooh, there'd be no song without you, without you
When I got into a fight, and you stood right up for me
You save me, you save me
When I worry about some stupid shit
You always reassure me
You save me (you save me)
Ooh, I'd be nothing without you
Ooh, there'd be no song without you, without you
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
There would be no song without you (ooh)
There would be no song without you (ooh)
There would be no song without you (ooh)
Without you, without you, without you
