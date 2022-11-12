Lirik Lagu No Song Without You - HONNE dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Song Without You - Honne

Ooh, I'd be nothing without you

Ooh, there'd be no song without you, without you

When I'm down and out

And feel like there is nothing left for me

You save me

Ooh, I feel nothing without you

Ooh, there'd be no song without you, without you

When I got into a fight, and you stood right up for me

You save me, you save me

When I worry about some stupid shit

You always reassure me

You save me (you save me)

Ooh, I'd be nothing without you

Ooh, there'd be no song without you, without you

Ooh

Ooh

Ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

There would be no song without you (ooh)

There would be no song without you (ooh)

There would be no song without you (ooh)

Without you, without you, without you