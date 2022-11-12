Lirik Lagu How Can I - H 3 F dan Fakta di Baliknya

How Can I - H 3 F

How can I find another one like you

Holding on to things I've got you

A letter goes by a letter goes by a day

Hoping someday you will reply

I'm sorry that I, I'm sorry that I've done you wrong

Hoping someday you'll find your way

How can I be . be whole without you

Holding on to things I've got you

Remember the day remember when you hold my hand

Took it for granted and threw it away

I'm sorry that I, I'm sorry that I've made you cry

Hoping someday you'll find your way

I hope it's not too late, I hope it's not too late

I hope it's not too late, I hope it's not too late my darling

I hope it's not too late, I hope it's not too late

I hope it's not too late, no

Credit

Artis: H 3 F

Album: How Can I

Dirilis: 2019

Penulis lagu: Gong Thepvipat