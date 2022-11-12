Lirik Lagu Lover Be Thy Name - Haddaway dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lover Be Thy Name - Haddaway
Lover, lover
Lover be thy name I say
Hey, hey, hey lover
Lover, lover
Lover be thy name
Everyday when the sun goes down
And all alone I face the night
I think of you and all that you've been
To me you've torn away a hole in my life
Don't try to be my sister, my mother, my friend
Cause it would never ever be the same
Hey, hey, hey
Lover be thy name
In the Middle of the night
Lover be thy name
In the middle of the night
Lover be thy name
Go live your life and I'll try live mine
But baby, if you see me out on the street
Walk away, turn away
Don'tlook in my eyes
Till I get my heart back on my feet
Don't wanna be your brother or the
Shoulder you lean on
Just to ease the burning pain
When I Call you there's no answer
When I had your love
I didn't know the words to say
Those words to make you stay
I should have said
Lover, lover
Lover be thy name
Credit
Artis: Haddaway
Album: The Drive
Dirilis: 1995
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Penulis lagu: Desmond Child/Nestor Haddaway
Fakta di Balik Lagu Lover be Thy Name
Nestor Alexander Haddaway atau biasa dikenal dengan nama panggung Haddaway adalah seorang penyanyi asal Jerman yang terkenal dengan lagu pertamanya What Is Love pada tahun 1993 dan mencapai nomor satu di tiga belas negara.
