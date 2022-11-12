Lirik Lagu Lover Be Thy Name - Haddaway dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lover Be Thy Name - Haddaway

Lover, lover

Lover be thy name I say

Hey, hey, hey lover

Lover, lover

Lover be thy name

Everyday when the sun goes down

And all alone I face the night

I think of you and all that you've been

To me you've torn away a hole in my life

Don't try to be my sister, my mother, my friend

Cause it would never ever be the same

Hey, hey, hey

Lover be thy name

In the Middle of the night

Lover be thy name

In the middle of the night

Lover be thy name

Go live your life and I'll try live mine

But baby, if you see me out on the street

Walk away, turn away

Don'tlook in my eyes

Till I get my heart back on my feet

Don't wanna be your brother or the

Shoulder you lean on

Just to ease the burning pain

When I Call you there's no answer

When I had your love

I didn't know the words to say

Those words to make you stay

I should have said

Lover, lover

Lover be thy name

Credit

Artis: Haddaway

Album: The Drive

Dirilis: 1995

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Penulis lagu: Desmond Child/Nestor Haddaway

Fakta di Balik Lagu Lover be Thy Name

Nestor Alexander Haddaway atau biasa dikenal dengan nama panggung Haddaway adalah seorang penyanyi asal Jerman yang terkenal dengan lagu pertamanya What Is Love pada tahun 1993 dan mencapai nomor satu di tiga belas negara.