Lirik Lagu Paradise – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Paradise – VERIVERY
Sonkkeuteun haneureul hyanghago isseo Ay Ay
Geu kkeute hangsang neowa hamkke inneun geol
Bimilseureon seollem gadeukan i gonggan sok
Deutgo sipeo algo sipeo
Eoduun bamhaneul neomeoro Paradise
Negeseo deullineun geugoseuro
Uriga kkumeseo mandeureo noeun Paradigm
Verrerdise kkeuteopsi pyeolchyeojin Paradise
Neo Come in to my place
Nal ttara In my place
Siganui munteum geu sairo
Gureum wi gureumdeul geu sairo
Kkeuteopsi pyeolchyeojin Paradise
Neowa gateun sigan sogeseo
Deouk seonmyeonghaejin nunbit sok
Uyeon anin unmyeongilkka nal ttaraon neo
Where where
Neoran haengseongeul ttaraseo juwireul dolgo dora Bang
(Bang Bang)
Eonjena nareul bichwojwo hangsang neoui gwedo aneseo
(Aneseo)
Eoduun bamhaneul neomeoro Paradise
Negeseo deullineun geugoseuro
Uriga kkumeseo mandeureo noeun Paradigm
Verrerdise kkeuteopsi pyeolchyeojin Paradise
Neo Come in to my place
Nal ttara In my place
Siganui munteum geu sairo
Gureum wi gureumdeul geu sairo
Kkeuteopsi pyeolchyeojin Paradise
Gidaryeojwo i bam kkeute
Neoui kkumi doeeo julge
Naeiri doemyeon da inneundago haedo
I will be your dream
Eoduun bamhaneul neomeoro Paradise
(Oh Paradise)
Negeseo deullineun geugoseuro
(Geugoseuro)
Uriga kkumeseo mandeureo noeun
Paradigm
Verrerdise kkeuteopsi pyeolchyeojin Paradise
