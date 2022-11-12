Lirik Lagu Paradise – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Paradise – VERIVERY

Sonkkeuteun haneureul hyanghago isseo Ay Ay

Geu kkeute hangsang neowa hamkke inneun geol

Bimilseureon seollem gadeukan i gonggan sok

Deutgo sipeo algo sipeo

Eoduun bamhaneul neomeoro Paradise

Negeseo deullineun geugoseuro

Uriga kkumeseo mandeureo noeun Paradigm

Verrerdise kkeuteopsi pyeolchyeojin Paradise

Neo Come in to my place

Nal ttara In my place

Siganui munteum geu sairo

Gureum wi gureumdeul geu sairo

Kkeuteopsi pyeolchyeojin Paradise

Neowa gateun sigan sogeseo

Deouk seonmyeonghaejin nunbit sok

Uyeon anin unmyeongilkka nal ttaraon neo

Where where

Neoran haengseongeul ttaraseo juwireul dolgo dora Bang

(Bang Bang)

Eonjena nareul bichwojwo hangsang neoui gwedo aneseo

(Aneseo)

Eoduun bamhaneul neomeoro Paradise

Negeseo deullineun geugoseuro

Uriga kkumeseo mandeureo noeun Paradigm

Verrerdise kkeuteopsi pyeolchyeojin Paradise

Neo Come in to my place

Nal ttara In my place

Siganui munteum geu sairo

Gureum wi gureumdeul geu sairo

Kkeuteopsi pyeolchyeojin Paradise

Gidaryeojwo i bam kkeute

Neoui kkumi doeeo julge

Naeiri doemyeon da inneundago haedo

I will be your dream

Eoduun bamhaneul neomeoro Paradise

(Oh Paradise)

Negeseo deullineun geugoseuro

(Geugoseuro)

Uriga kkumeseo mandeureo noeun

Paradigm

Verrerdise kkeuteopsi pyeolchyeojin Paradise