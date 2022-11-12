Lirik Lagu Where Do We Fit - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Where Do We Fit - Xavier Rudd

Same when I left you

Now the same upon return

As your pages flip over

You seem to let them burn

You drink from the bottle

That stole your friend

Your friend

Your friend

Now the seasons

They come and they go

I watch the blossoms

As the bees take their own

I peer through the water

That floods my eyes

My eyes

My eyes

I want you in my life

I feel I need you in my life

But I can't have you

Not tonight

Not these days

Not these days

Not these days

Not these days

I watch our children

As they play in the sand

Speaking those words

That only you can understand

I know inside of you

You feel that they are gold

You know there's time

They are not yet old

They want you in their lives

I feel they need you in their lives

But they can't have you

Not tonight

Not these days

Not these days

Not these days

Not these days

I hope these things

They come alive inside you

And you recognise

I hope these things

They come alive and bite you

In the night

I see you standing with each child

And laughing

As you feed their smiles

I hope these things

They come alive and bite you

In the night

Because we

We need you

In our lives

Because we

We need you

In our lives

Because these days are

These days are nothing

Tell me where do we fit in

These days are

These days are nothing

Tell me where do we fit in

Credit

Artis: Xavier Rudd

Album: To Let

Rilis: 2002

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Xavier Rudd