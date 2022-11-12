Lirik Lagu Speed of Sound - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Speed of Sound - Coldplay

How long before I get in?

Before it starts, before I begin?

How long before you decide?

Before I know what it feels like?

Where to, where do I go?

If you never try, then you'll never know

How long do I have to climb

Up on the side of this mountain of mine?

Look up, I look up at night

Planets are moving at the speed of light

Climb up, up in the trees

Every chance that you get

Is a chance you seize

How long am I gonna stand

With my head stuck under the sand?

I'll start before I can stop

Before I see things the right way up

All that noise, and all that sound

All those places I got found

And birds go flying at the speed of sound

To show you how it all began

Birds came flying from the underground

If you could see it then you'd understand

Ideas that you'll never find

All the inventors could never design

The buildings that you put up

Japan and China all lit up

The sign that I couldn't read

Or a light that I couldn't see

Some things you have to believe

But others are puzzles, puzzling me

All that noise, and all that sound

All those places I got found

And birds go flying at the speed of sound

To show you how it all began

Birds came flying from the underground

If you could see it then you'd understand

Ah, when you see it then you'll understand

All those signs, I knew what they meant

Some things you can invent

Some get made, and some get sent

Ooh

Birds go flying at the speed of sound

To show you how it all began

Birds came flying from the underground

If you could see it then you'd understand

Ah, when you see it then you'll understand