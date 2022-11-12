Lirik Lagu We Deserve to Dream - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

We Deserve to Dream – Xavier Rudd
Whisper in the wind sent me home
I'd believe there was somethin' more
Learned so much, fell in love with you
Took my chances with what I knew
With the places that had stained my hands
And the files that I'd stored on my shelf
Spent so long in the world givin' chase
Thought my place was some other place
That I belong here, I belong with you
And all of our questions belong here, too
'Cause we been high, darlin', we been low
And all of it's helped us grow
We belong here and we deserve to dream
Every wakin' hour of every wakin' day
I wake up to the sound of discussions in my brain
I don't know the answer and I don't know the truth
And I don't really know what I been draggin' since my youth
But I push on, I philosophy
Keep my prophecies by my side
And I hope to meet you at the gates
See that light shinin' on your face
'Cause I belong here, I belong with you
And all of our answers reside here, too
'Cause we been high, darlin', we been low
And all of it's helped us grow
We belong here and we deserve to dream
Dream
And every breakin' hour though a little more would break
And the courage could be summoned to bring about some change
And the plans would form to build a brand new castle
To the sky we'd soar with the wings of an eagle
Stone-cold sober with whiskey on my breath
South America runnin' through my head
With you, I was taken
It was you, I was not mistaken
You belong here, you belong with me
And all of your secrets are safe with me
'Cause we been high, darlin', we been low
And all of it's helped us grow
We belong here and we deserve to dream
And all we want is runnin' down the mountains
And all we need is flowin' through the trees
And all we have is swimmin' in the ocean
And all we can do is be the best that we can be
All we want is runnin' down the mountains
And all we need is flowin' through the trees
And all we have is swimmin' in the ocean
And all we can do is be the best that we can be
All we want is runnin' down the mountains
And all we need is flowin' through the trees
And all we have is swimmin' in the ocean
And all we can do, is be the best that we can be
