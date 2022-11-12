Lirik Lagu We Deserve to Dream - Xavier Rudd dan Fakta di Baliknya

We Deserve to Dream – Xavier Rudd

Whisper in the wind sent me home

I'd believe there was somethin' more

Learned so much, fell in love with you

Took my chances with what I knew

With the places that had stained my hands

And the files that I'd stored on my shelf

Spent so long in the world givin' chase

Thought my place was some other place

That I belong here, I belong with you

And all of our questions belong here, too

'Cause we been high, darlin', we been low

And all of it's helped us grow

We belong here and we deserve to dream

Every wakin' hour of every wakin' day

I wake up to the sound of discussions in my brain

I don't know the answer and I don't know the truth

And I don't really know what I been draggin' since my youth

But I push on, I philosophy

Keep my prophecies by my side

And I hope to meet you at the gates

See that light shinin' on your face

'Cause I belong here, I belong with you

And all of our answers reside here, too

'Cause we been high, darlin', we been low

And all of it's helped us grow

We belong here and we deserve to dream

Dream

And every breakin' hour though a little more would break

And the courage could be summoned to bring about some change

And the plans would form to build a brand new castle

To the sky we'd soar with the wings of an eagle

Stone-cold sober with whiskey on my breath

South America runnin' through my head

With you, I was taken

It was you, I was not mistaken

You belong here, you belong with me

And all of your secrets are safe with me

'Cause we been high, darlin', we been low

And all of it's helped us grow

We belong here and we deserve to dream

And all we want is runnin' down the mountains

And all we need is flowin' through the trees

And all we have is swimmin' in the ocean

And all we can do is be the best that we can be

All we want is runnin' down the mountains

And all we need is flowin' through the trees

And all we have is swimmin' in the ocean

And all we can do is be the best that we can be

All we want is runnin' down the mountains

And all we need is flowin' through the trees

And all we have is swimmin' in the ocean

And all we can do, is be the best that we can be