Lirik Lagu City The Never Sleeps - Jamie Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

City The Never Sleeps – Jamie Miller
I can't walk down these streets and see all these signs
Without you on my mind
Remembering all the days, the New York cliches
Those late downtown nights
You're everywhere I go, I can't help but notice
I wouldn't know you if I'd never come here
I lie awake in the city that never sleeps
Tryna forget about you and me
But it's all that I can see
I lie awake in the city of broken dreams
The city of how we used to be
Wish I could see it differently
Oh, but it's covered in you and me
I guess I won't be getting any sleep
'Til I leave
I can't focus like I should, my vision's obscured
By fuckin' memory lane, oh
Suppose the work does me good, but I'd go if I could
'Cause it don't feel the same to lie awake
In the city that never sleeps
Tryna forget about you and me
But it's all that I can see
I lie awake in the city of broken dreams
The city of how we used to be
Wish I could see it differently
Oh, but it's covered in you and me
I guess I won't be getting any sleep
'Til I leave
'Til I leave
Darkness falls under all of the lights
Got that Empire State playin' tricks on my mind
You and your ghost follow me through the night
It haunts me inside
I just can't close my eyes
I lie awake in the city that never sleeps (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Tryna forget about you and me
But it's all that I can see (All that I can see)
I lie awake in the city of broken dreams
The city of how we used to be (How we used to be, yeah, yeah)
Wish I could see it differently
Oh, but it's covered in you and me
I guess I won't be getting any sleep
Credit
Judul: City The Never Sleeps
