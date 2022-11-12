Lirik Lagu City The Never Sleeps - Jamie Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

City The Never Sleeps – Jamie Miller

I can't walk down these streets and see all these signs

Without you on my mind

Remembering all the days, the New York cliches

Those late downtown nights

You're everywhere I go, I can't help but notice

I wouldn't know you if I'd never come here

I lie awake in the city that never sleeps

Tryna forget about you and me

But it's all that I can see

I lie awake in the city of broken dreams

The city of how we used to be

Wish I could see it differently

Oh, but it's covered in you and me

I guess I won't be getting any sleep

'Til I leave

I can't focus like I should, my vision's obscured

By fuckin' memory lane, oh

Suppose the work does me good, but I'd go if I could

'Cause it don't feel the same to lie awake

In the city that never sleeps

Tryna forget about you and me

But it's all that I can see

I lie awake in the city of broken dreams

The city of how we used to be

Wish I could see it differently

Oh, but it's covered in you and me

I guess I won't be getting any sleep

'Til I leave

'Til I leave

Darkness falls under all of the lights

Got that Empire State playin' tricks on my mind

You and your ghost follow me through the night

It haunts me inside

I just can't close my eyes

I lie awake in the city that never sleeps (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Tryna forget about you and me

But it's all that I can see (All that I can see)

I lie awake in the city of broken dreams

The city of how we used to be (How we used to be, yeah, yeah)

Wish I could see it differently

Oh, but it's covered in you and me

I guess I won't be getting any sleep

