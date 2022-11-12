Lirik Lagu Mango - Peach Tree Rascals dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Mango - Peach Tree Rascals
I got burdens on my shoulders, if I fold then they gon' stay
Half the time I pass the time just getting up and out the way
Used to ditch school, do some music, get my penny board and skate
Back when we was talkin' Grammys, we was talkin' 'bout the weight
Hold up, wait
Hold up, wait, stop
Can we get stans like K-Pop?
Can we set trends like De-La
Never let whities take mine
Tell 'em I ain't doin' what they want
Roll it up then I face one
In the background, no change up
Bag in the back, knapsack with the bag on us
I'm soaring high
Golden skies
Reoccurring daydream
Take your life
And change your mind
Imagine all the daisies
Empty my bank account and risk it all
Spend all my money on a brand new Rhodes
Play every chord until my fingers broke
I gotta to have it just to feed my soul
Settle off into open waters
All alone you're the only author
Take apart everything they taught ya
And go live like there's no one other than you
I'm soaring high
Golden skies
Reoccurring daydream
Take your life
And change your mind
Imagine all the daisies
Seconds minutes hours they go
Let my brothers know
Got no time for feeling so low
Let your worries go
