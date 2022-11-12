Lirik Lagu Mango - Peach Tree Rascals dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Mango - Peach Tree Rascals

I got burdens on my shoulders, if I fold then they gon' stay

Half the time I pass the time just getting up and out the way

Used to ditch school, do some music, get my penny board and skate

Back when we was talkin' Grammys, we was talkin' 'bout the weight

Hold up, wait

Hold up, wait, stop

Can we get stans like K-Pop?

Can we set trends like De-La

Never let whities take mine

Tell 'em I ain't doin' what they want

Roll it up then I face one

In the background, no change up

Bag in the back, knapsack with the bag on us

I'm soaring high

Golden skies

Reoccurring daydream

Take your life

And change your mind

Imagine all the daisies

Empty my bank account and risk it all

Spend all my money on a brand new Rhodes

Play every chord until my fingers broke

I gotta to have it just to feed my soul

Settle off into open waters

All alone you're the only author

Take apart everything they taught ya

And go live like there's no one other than you

I'm soaring high

Golden skies

Reoccurring daydream

Take your life

And change your mind

Imagine all the daisies

Seconds minutes hours they go

Let my brothers know

Got no time for feeling so low

Let your worries go

