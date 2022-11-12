Lirik Lagu Lie to Me - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lie to Me - Meghan Trainor

I want your sympathy

I want your hands on me

I wish you thought differently

I wish you could feel like me

Ah-ah, like me, ah-ah

So why?

Why won't you love me back?

No, don't do me like that

I know I don't deserve you

I know I always hurt you

But the least you could do is

Lie to me

Tell me that you love me

And you'd die for me (Die for me), oh-oh

Cry for me

Say you can't go on without me

I can't take the truth anymore

So lie

I don't want the truth, I want you

I want no other lovers

I wanna be the only one

'Cause you and me are good together

So don't say we are done

Oh, nah

Don't say we are done

Oh, nah, no-no

But why?

Why won't you love me back?

No, don't do me like that

I know I don't deserve you

I know I always hurt you

But the least you could do is

Lie to me

Tell me that you love me

And you'd die for me (Die for me), oh-oh

Cry for me

Say you can't go on without me

I can't take the truth anymore

So lie

I don't want the truth, I want you

I don't want the truth, I want you

So why?

Why won't you love me back?

No, don't do me like that

I know I don't deserve you

I know I always hurt you

But the least you could do is