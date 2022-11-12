Lirik Lagu Lie to Me - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lie to Me - Meghan Trainor
I want your sympathy
I want your hands on me
I wish you thought differently
I wish you could feel like me
Ah-ah, like me, ah-ah
So why?
Why won't you love me back?
No, don't do me like that
I know I don't deserve you
I know I always hurt you
But the least you could do is
Lie to me
Tell me that you love me
And you'd die for me (Die for me), oh-oh
Cry for me
Say you can't go on without me
I can't take the truth anymore
So lie
I don't want the truth, I want you
I want no other lovers
I wanna be the only one
'Cause you and me are good together
So don't say we are done
Oh, nah
Don't say we are done
Oh, nah, no-no
But why?
Why won't you love me back?
No, don't do me like that
I know I don't deserve you
I know I always hurt you
But the least you could do is
Lie to me
Tell me that you love me
And you'd die for me (Die for me), oh-oh
Cry for me
Say you can't go on without me
I can't take the truth anymore
So lie
I don't want the truth, I want you
I don't want the truth, I want you
So why?
Why won't you love me back?
No, don't do me like that
I know I don't deserve you
I know I always hurt you
But the least you could do is
Artikel Pilihan